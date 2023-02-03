ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.Officials said a suspect was detained.Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by

A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
TAMARAC, FL
calleochonews.com

Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities

Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida nursing home deaths in sweltering heat after hurricane portrayed as a tragedy and a crime

Lawyers in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom began sparring Monday over whether multiple overheating deaths at a Hollywood nursing home in the days after Hurricane Irma were the result of a mere tragedy or a criminal act of reckless disregard for human life and safety. At stake is the freedom of Jorge Carballo, 65, a top administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which lost power ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested for damaging ATM machine in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of damaging a cash machine with a screwdriver at the TD Bank along 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores will face charges. Police arrested 51-year-old Alexis Diaz. Diaz said he was trying to free his debit card that became stuck...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police

Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area. Once they arrived, officers found a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead

MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...
HOMESTEAD, FL
calleochonews.com

One dead and two hospitalized in a Palmetto car crash

A multi-vehicle Palmetto car crash is currently under investigation. The Palmetto Expressway has become the scene of yet another fatal accident. Multiple vehicles collided on the Palmetto Expressway on Thursday morning, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. Westbound lanes of State Road 826 in Miami-Dade County were temporarily closed after the car crash on the Palmetto as emergency responders reported to the scene.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited

MIAMI -  Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

2 people, 1 dog displaced following Lauderhill house fire

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A home has been deemed unlivable after going up in flames in Lauderhill, Monday morning. Rescue crews rushed to the home near Northwest 47th Avenue and 18th Court. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 20 minutes. Two adults and a dog were able to escape. The cause...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Officer OK after shots fired at Florida City Police cruiser

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police officer came under fire as he patrolled the streets of Florida City, leaving residents concerned for their safety. Area residents were left shaken by the gunfire near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street, early Saturday morning. “I heard screaming, fighting and then,...
FLORIDA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy