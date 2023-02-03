Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Familes of 2 teens killed in canal car crash file lawsuit against Homestead Police Department
MIAMI (WSVN) - A press conference was held after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the Homestead Police Department, Monday. Norma Vargas was in tears after she spoke on the steps of the Dade County Courthouse, Monday, to express her thoughts on the actions that took place the day of her daughter’s death.
WSVN-TV
18-year-old shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School; police search for shooter
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street. There is a command post a block away from the taped off shooting...
WSVN-TV
Ex-Hialeah Police officers accused of beating homeless man face judge during bond hearing
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah police officers being held on the other side of a jail cell faced a judge who will now decide if they can be released. On Monday, those former officers appeared before a judge for a hearing to determine if they will stay in jail until their trial or if they’ll be granted bond.
Click10.com
‘Hurts my heart’: Neighbors react to video of Hollywood man dragged in elevator after cops shot him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Neighbors are reacting to graphic video obtained by Local 10 News Friday showing Hollywood police dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26,...
Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.Officials said a suspect was detained.Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.
tamaractalk.com
Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by
A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
calleochonews.com
Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities
Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
South Florida nursing home deaths in sweltering heat after hurricane portrayed as a tragedy and a crime
Lawyers in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom began sparring Monday over whether multiple overheating deaths at a Hollywood nursing home in the days after Hurricane Irma were the result of a mere tragedy or a criminal act of reckless disregard for human life and safety. At stake is the freedom of Jorge Carballo, 65, a top administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which lost power ...
WSVN-TV
1 detained following deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade neighborhood
(WSVN) - Police are actively investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Street, Monday morning. They found the man dead on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. As a result of the...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested for damaging ATM machine in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of damaging a cash machine with a screwdriver at the TD Bank along 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores will face charges. Police arrested 51-year-old Alexis Diaz. Diaz said he was trying to free his debit card that became stuck...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police
Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area. Once they arrived, officers found a...
WSVN-TV
‘This is heartless’: 2 horses stolen from SW Miami-Dade barn found slaughtered blocks away
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barn break-in led to a grisly discovery for a Southwest Miami-Dade horse owner. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, David Bradley said that the disturbing chain of events involving two of his horses have left him and his loved ones devastated. “For somebody to have...
Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead
MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...
calleochonews.com
One dead and two hospitalized in a Palmetto car crash
A multi-vehicle Palmetto car crash is currently under investigation. The Palmetto Expressway has become the scene of yet another fatal accident. Multiple vehicles collided on the Palmetto Expressway on Thursday morning, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. Westbound lanes of State Road 826 in Miami-Dade County were temporarily closed after the car crash on the Palmetto as emergency responders reported to the scene.
Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited
MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
floridapolitics.com
Lawmakers will again weigh paying $10M to Broward deputy who survived avoidable shooting
The man who shot him should have already been behind bars. More than 15 years after former Broward County Deputy Maury Hernandez suffered permanent injuries in an entirely preventable shooting, state lawmakers will again be asked to consider paying him damages. Port Orange Rep. Tom Wright and Hialeah Rep. Alex...
WSVN-TV
2 people, 1 dog displaced following Lauderhill house fire
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A home has been deemed unlivable after going up in flames in Lauderhill, Monday morning. Rescue crews rushed to the home near Northwest 47th Avenue and 18th Court. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 20 minutes. Two adults and a dog were able to escape. The cause...
Click10.com
3rd girl arrested for Broward High brawl as principal threatens discipline to students who filmed
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A third teenager has been arrested for her role in a brutal fight between students at West Broward High School. The beating was caught on camera. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents stating that those who recorded the fight would also face consequences.
WSVN-TV
Officer OK after shots fired at Florida City Police cruiser
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police officer came under fire as he patrolled the streets of Florida City, leaving residents concerned for their safety. Area residents were left shaken by the gunfire near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street, early Saturday morning. “I heard screaming, fighting and then,...
