USPS Continues Service in These California Areas
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow Accident
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
FOX Reno
Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Celebration of Love for Anna Marie Scott
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of love for Anna Marie Scott, marking the date February 3rd, exactly one year after her murder. Family and friends gathered at Nixon Cemetery to remember the 23-year-old mother of two. A balloon release, traditional native music, all in remembrance of Scott. “I...
Nevada Appeal
Fernley man arrested after Wednesday standoff
On February 1, 2023, at approximately 1240 hours, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Olive Branch Court in Fernley, Nevada for a report of a male subject discharging a firearm in the street. Upon arrival, deputies contacted witnesses and identified the suspect as 38-year-old...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and drugs
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said its graveyard team stopped a vehicle as part of a domestic disturbance investigation and it led to the recovery of two guns and other illegal contraband from an ex-felon. Police booked Richard Cortell Blackman IV, 30, on Saturday on charges that included...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
Record-Courier
The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
CHP Truckee announces chain controls
SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
KOLO TV Reno
Mammovan in western Nevada this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stops in Carson City, Dayton and Reno this week. The screens are primarily for women age 40 and older. Screenings will be given to younger women with a referral from a provider. Screenings are given to all women regardless of economic...
KOLO TV Reno
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
mynews4.com
Dump your ex-lover's belongings for free this Valentine's Day with Reno's Junk King
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you hanging on to old things from ex-lovers? Reno's Junk King is offering a free dump truck event this Valentine's Day so you can say good riddance and it's all benefiting a good cause. A dump truck will be outside...
FOX Reno
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee
SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers. "It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley. A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter. "January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last...
2news.com
Sheriff Brad Pope Gives Update on Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Restructure
During a Board meeting in Lyon County on Thursday, February 2, Sheriff Brad Pope provided an update on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office patrol zone restructure. As a result of the restructure, January 2023 response times significantly improved across the county compared to January 2022. Sheriff Pope noted response...
mynews4.com
Incline Village schools delayed because of hazardous weather
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County School District schools in Incline Village are on a 2-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 6. because of hazardous road conditions. Winter bus stops are in effect.
Record-Courier
Traffic stop nets two drug arrests
A routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and psilocybin mushrooms on Monday. Lance Cody Hunsaker, 33, and Jillian Paige Truesdell, 28, were arrested on Monday afternoon in Stateline. According to the Sheriff’s Report, a deputy reported spotting a Ford...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old
A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
KOLO TV Reno
Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
Nevada's business-friendly tax structure attracts California business owners
Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno are among the top 10 ten relocation cities for California businesses, that's according to the Greater Las Vegas Realtor Association.
