Village Of Pelham, NY

Mondido joins Pelham Manor Fire Department as new volunteer firefighter

In October 2022, the Pelham Manor Fire Department welcomed Jennifer Mondido, a volunteer firefighter, to their forces. Mondido, born and raised in Staten Island, is a licensed commercial rotor wing pilot. She successfully completed many deployments in the Middle East successfully, with over 200 hours of combat flying. “My deployments...
PELHAM MANOR, NY
PMHS hockey hands Scarsdale their eighth loss of the season

The Pelham varsity ice hockey team was able to hold down a strong win against Scarsdale Friday afternoon. Pelham will advance with a 10-5-1 record, and as the 7th overall seed in New York’s Division II ranking. The Pelicans defeated Scarsdale 6-3, bouncing back from a let down loss...
SCARSDALE, NY

