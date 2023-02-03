ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More funds head to Minn. attorney general, public defenders

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of extra dollars are working their way through the Minnesota Legislature to both beef up the ability of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office to prosecute violent crime and the state's public defender system to relieve the staffing shortages that nearly led to a strike last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
DeSantis expected to control Disney district governing board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis would take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates in Florida under a bill introduced Monday, as the Republican governor punishes the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don't Say Gay” law. Republican...
FLORIDA STATE
Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said. Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen,...
ALASKA STATE
NJ charges Paterson officer who shot, wounded fleeing person

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's top law enforcement official brought criminal charges Monday against a police officer he said shot a fleeing person in the back, wounding him severely. Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the state filed charges of second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct against Paterson Police...
PATERSON, NJ
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023. The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center. The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY. AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002. (Greater Lake...
NEVADA STATE
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-071230- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph. with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to. 35 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south wind. 15...
PORTLAND, OR
LA SALLE 73, SAINT JOSEPH'S 65

Percentages: FG .435, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Nickelberry 4-6, Brantley 2-4, Brickus 2-4, H.Drame 1-2, Shepherd 1-3, F.Drame 0-1, Gill 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Marrero 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 2, F.Drame 2, Gill 2, Nickelberry 2, H.Drame). Steals:...
LAKEWOOD, CA

