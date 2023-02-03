January Jobs Report Shows 517K Jobs Added

"The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, blowing past Wall Street estimates and defying forecasts that the labor market was beginning to slow. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent, with leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care leading the gains. Many economists were expecting job growth to continue slowing in the new year. Wall Street estimates put the number around 190,000, slightly down from the 223,000 added in December. The January numbers also blew past the 2022 monthly average of 401,000. The gains came despite layoffs in the tech sector and widespread economic uncertainty. Indeed, the report came out one day after a series of high-profile earnings reports showed that Big Tech firms such as Apple, Amazon and Google are struggling with a number of headwinds. Here's a breakdown of the job gains by sector:Leisure and hospitality - 128,000 jobs Professional and business services - 82,000 Employment in state government education - 35,000,Health care - 58,000 Futures dropped in pre-market trading following the release. "
"By Jonathan Landrum Jr. Harry Styles won album of the year at Sunday's Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist.Beyoncé won her 32nd award, breaking a 26-year-old record. But as in years past, the album of the year honor eluded her. Styles took home three awards Sunday.Still, Beyoncé stands alone on her Grammy throne and had the support of the room throughout the night, with winners frequently referencing her and her influence on them.“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said after her historic win as her...
"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. Just yesterday, it looked like tech stocks were flying high after Meta rallied more than 20 percent on the heels of a strong earnings report. Then Google parent Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon all released their earnings after the bell, and the narrative quickly shifted. ALPHABET SLOWING HIRING Alphabet, for example, reported a 34 percent drop in net income and its fourt consecutive decline in profits, in large part due to a slow down in digital advertising. The company stressed that its trying to get back onto firmer ground. “We’re...
"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.Wall Street had a lot to process this week. As expected, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points rather than 50 or 75 points, which markets liked. At the same time, Fed Chair Powell said more rate hikes were coming, which markets didn't like. For a minute there, it looked like the bulls might win the day. Then the latest federal jobs numbers showed...
"After a nearly two-decade hiatus, Ford is making a Formula 1 comeback. The return of the automaker to one-seat racing will coincide with the introduction of new engine regulations in 2026 that will allow "increased electrical power and 100 percent sustainable fuels." From the 1960s to 2005, Ford's name loomed large in F1 racing. Its DFV (Double Four Valve) engine, helped the British engineering firm Cosworth win 155 out of 262 races between 1967 and 1985. Now the effort to green the carbon-intensive sport is one reason Ford is coming back. “Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to...
