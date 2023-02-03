ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gear Patrol

5 Reasons Why You Should Travel Without a Suitcase

The world is a big, beautiful place and we're fortunate enough to live in a time when seeing large swaths of it is, at least historically speaking, pretty darn easy. Not long ago, a trip around the globe required walking, horses, trains, and a ship or two. Now you can make your way to the farthest corners of the planet with relative ease and comfort, thanks to the air travel industry.
msn.com

Flight Attendant Shares Her Top 10 Travel Hacks Including Tips I've Never Even Thought of Before

My mother-in-law has done it again. She sends me travel articles published in the U.K. papers; she reads a lot of them as she used to live there. The last story she sent me was this one on the 'right' way to ask airline passengers to switch seats with you, which also came from the Daily Mail. Today, she shared an article titled: Upgrade your flight for FREE: Emirates flight attendant shares 10 travel hacks. RELATED: What Do Flight Attendants Notice First When You Board the Plane?
cruiseaddicts.com

4 Tips for Planning the Perfect Cruise Vacation

A vacation should be enjoyable, not stressful, especially when you are vacationing on a cruise ship. However, many people find that planning a vacation can seem like a very stressful experience, due to the added pressure of trying to make your time away absolutely perfect. There are so many different...
Fstoppers

A Travel Hack for Photographers Who Fly

Traveling with photography equipment can be a challenge. Airlines limit the size and weight of cabin bags so much that it's nearly impossible to bring all gear as carry-on. While I've accepted that my tripod has to go into checked luggage, cameras, lenses, filters, and laptop have to stay with me. In this article, I share a little travel hack that helps to get around hand luggage limitations.
finance-monthly.com

So, You Want To Finance A Road Trip? Here’s How

You’re in luck. Financing a road trip doesn’t have to be a hassle – with the right tips and tricks, you can make your dream getaway a reality. In this article, we’ll provide you with all the informatio n you need to finance your road trip to Lyon.
The Independent

Trendwatch: Eight new game-changing travel apps and websites changing the way we book holidays

A new year, a new set of travel plans to tick off. But don’t feel you have to go back to the same tried and tested booking methods – new techy solutions are constantly launching in travel, many of them inspired by an entrepreneur’s eagle-eyed solution to a recurring hitch with booking. Frustrated by the seven-day rigidity of ski packages? Want travel tips and reviews without worrying they’re paid-for fakes? In 2023, there’s an app (or website) for that.From pretty travel inspiration you can share directly with your holiday buddies to a “Skyscanner for cruises”, here are the most intriguing...

