China: 'Spy Balloon' Is a Civilian Airship

 3 days ago

China: 'Spy Balloon' Is a Civilian Airship

Chad Brady
1d ago

nothing from China is ever a civilian thing.when every aspect of life in China is owned and ran by the government there.more liberal downplay.if this happened under Trump and was handled the same way the democrats would have lost their marbles over it and start a impeachment investigation over it.

Shadow71
1d ago

First, Nothing in China is truly civilian owned.Second, It's flying around the world thru other countries airspace without flight plans or clearances. And it's unmanned with surveillance gear going over restricted airspace. Third, If we did this in China, it would get shot down.

Animal
1d ago

China accomplished there mission of mapping all our military installations, nuclear facilities, nuclear storage facilities, and much more. They got most of the images they wanted, if not all. I really doubt we were able to block anything. The Chinese know that. Other wise what's the point. Biden knew about this spy balloon days before the people of this country. It's unacceptable that our military didn't shoot it down before accomplishing it's mission. They can come up with many lame excuses. None would be acceptable. You can bet there's a lot Bidens not saying, he's definitely compromised.

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

