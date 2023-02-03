ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ONTARIO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba trade Instagram comments about fight

Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba traded comments on Instagram Friday night about their fight earlier in the evening. Both Rivers and Bamba were ejected from the Orlando Magic’s 127-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two sparked a fight late in the third quarter after Bamba went after Rivers following a missed shot. Five players... The post Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba trade Instagram comments about fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade

The NBA world is still buzzing from Kyrie Irving being sent from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. The All-Star point guard demanded a trade earlier this week, and the Nets were able to strike a deal with the Mavericks that sent back Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft compensation.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.

