The "Queen of Bounce", Big Freedia, announced that she will soon be opening a new hotel in her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. The "Hotel Freedia" is slated to be a hotel, restaurant, music venue, and clubhouse located near the popular Frenchman Street. Plans for membership to the clubhouse to be offered through NFTs were discussed by the artist and her manager with local press.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO