New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Warm-up underway

NEW ORLEANS — Temperatures will warm up into the middle of the workweek before a storm system arrives. First, today, skies will become sunny. Temperatures will be cool to mild with highs between 64-70 degrees. Winds will generally be out of the northwest or west at 5-10 mph. Tonight...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Hammond, Louisiana

Uncover the Thrilling Activities in Hammond, Louisiana. Hammond, Louisiana, is an exciting city with great things to see and do. From its rich cultural heritage to its bustling arts and entertainment scene, there’s something for every type of traveler in Hammond. Whether you’re interested in history or nature or...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Carnival 2023: Krewe Boheme rolls through the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — Before rolling through the Marigny and French Quarter, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into getting many of the floats for Krewe Boheme ready for Friday's parade. "We spend a good eight to 10 weeks planning, designing, and building every year," said Caroline Mendez,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HipHopWired

N.O. Bounce: Big Freedia Poised To Open Hotel in New Orleans

The "Queen of Bounce", Big Freedia, announced that she will soon be opening a new hotel in her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. The "Hotel Freedia" is slated to be a hotel, restaurant, music venue, and clubhouse located near the popular Frenchman Street. Plans for membership to the clubhouse to be offered through NFTs were discussed by the artist and her manager with local press. The post N.O. Bounce: Big Freedia Poised To Open Hotel in New Orleans appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tourcounsel.com

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

St. Tammany neighborhoods starting to look a lot like Mardi Gras

It’s time to bedazzle the pets (and their people) and jazz up the shopping carts, wagons and strollers to join the Krewe Du Pooch Mardi Gras Walking Parade and Mardi party in Mandeville on Feb. 25. But remember: No aggressive dogs, no offensive or political throws and no golf carts or other motorized vehicles allowed.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

NOPD offering up to 300 wheel locks for Kia drivers

New Orleans police are offering up to 300 wheel locks for Kia drivers after the recent spike in auto thefts. According to NOPD, the department received 300 locks from Kia, which are being distributed to all eight districts for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are urged to contact...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

