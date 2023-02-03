Read full article on original website
WDSU
Warm-up underway
NEW ORLEANS — Temperatures will warm up into the middle of the workweek before a storm system arrives. First, today, skies will become sunny. Temperatures will be cool to mild with highs between 64-70 degrees. Winds will generally be out of the northwest or west at 5-10 mph. Tonight...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Hammond, Louisiana
Uncover the Thrilling Activities in Hammond, Louisiana. Hammond, Louisiana, is an exciting city with great things to see and do. From its rich cultural heritage to its bustling arts and entertainment scene, there’s something for every type of traveler in Hammond. Whether you’re interested in history or nature or...
WDSU
Carnival 2023: Krewe Boheme rolls through the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — Before rolling through the Marigny and French Quarter, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into getting many of the floats for Krewe Boheme ready for Friday's parade. "We spend a good eight to 10 weeks planning, designing, and building every year," said Caroline Mendez,...
NOLA.com
The Carnival Glory is leaving New Orleans for good. Here's the plan for the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line is changing its ships that sail from New Orleans, starting next year. The Carnival Glory will be leaving New Orleans for good, spokesperson Matt Lupoli said Monday. It will be replaced by the Carnival Liberty, which he said is the same class ship with similar capacity. The...
N.O. Bounce: Big Freedia Poised To Open Hotel in New Orleans
The "Queen of Bounce", Big Freedia, announced that she will soon be opening a new hotel in her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. The "Hotel Freedia" is slated to be a hotel, restaurant, music venue, and clubhouse located near the popular Frenchman Street. Plans for membership to the clubhouse to be offered through NFTs were discussed by the artist and her manager with local press. The post N.O. Bounce: Big Freedia Poised To Open Hotel in New Orleans appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
tourcounsel.com
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
theadvocate.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods starting to look a lot like Mardi Gras
It’s time to bedazzle the pets (and their people) and jazz up the shopping carts, wagons and strollers to join the Krewe Du Pooch Mardi Gras Walking Parade and Mardi party in Mandeville on Feb. 25. But remember: No aggressive dogs, no offensive or political throws and no golf carts or other motorized vehicles allowed.
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Jefferson Parish residents should expect a lot of digging and road work – here’s why
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng appeared on WWL First News with Tommy Tucker this week to discuss a massive roadwork undertaking.
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
Three overnight shootings keep NOPD busy
New Orleans Police are investigating a trio of shootings from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The first occurred on the far side of New Orleans East on Saigon Street near the intersection with A Street around 7:03pm.
Man shot several times in Seventh Ward
A man has been wounded in a shooting incident in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.
WDSU
Mayor Cantrell announces new electric vehicle charging stations at Audubon Zoo
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that four new charging stations for electric vehicles are now open at the Audubon Zoo. Each charging station can accommodate up to two vehicles at a time. The Audubon installations are part of a broader Electric Vehicle Charger Program run by Entergy, in partnership with the...
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
NOPD searches for woman accused of snatching package from Gentilly-area home
Police have released footage of a woman accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a New Orleans home last week with hopes that the public can help identify her.
City Council: Dump trash, lose car
Illegal dumping is no stranger to New Orleans neighborhoods. But the city has had enough and one city council member, Oliver Thomas, in his districts of New Orleans East and the Ninth Ward.
WDSU
Gentilly woman says she has dealt with raw sewage in her yard for years
NEW ORLEANS — An overflow of unmentionables accompanied by an odor that's becoming unbearable, all caused by a broken sewer pipe in Gentilly. One woman, who asked to only be referenced as Ms. Brown, says she has dealt with the terrible smell from the broken pipe for years and dreads opening her front door.
WDSU
NOPD offering up to 300 wheel locks for Kia drivers
New Orleans police are offering up to 300 wheel locks for Kia drivers after the recent spike in auto thefts. According to NOPD, the department received 300 locks from Kia, which are being distributed to all eight districts for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are urged to contact...
