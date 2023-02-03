ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Glass Mansion Going For $6.995M (LOOK INSIDE)

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
829 W. Shore Dr., Kinnelon Photo Credit: Keller Williams City Views Realty/NJMLS

A gleaming glass mansion is on the Morris County real estate market for nearly $7 million.

Found in Kinnelon’s Prestigious Smoke Rise neighborhood just 35 minutes from New York City, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion was designed by Colorado-based firm, Berglund Architects.

Looking to prioritize privacy? The 10,000-square-foot-plus property is even nested on a private, 8-acre peninsula totally surrounded by water.

With everything from a full outdoor kitchen and fireplace, a world-class infiniti pool and spa, a custom-made bar, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a completely finished lounge in the basement, the property — built in 2022 — is described as “an Aspen, Colorado home on the East Coast.”

The price was set at $6,995,000 as of Friday, Feb. 3.

See the video walkthrough and full Zillow listing for 829 W. Shore Dr. in Kinnelon here.

