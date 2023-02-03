Read full article on original website
Shakira receives the support of Piqué’s mom after controversial song: See her reaction
Shakira has caused many mixed reactions online following the release of her new song with Argentinian music producer Bizarrap, referencing her breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué and his new relationship with girlfriend Clara Chía. And while not everyone is happy about the lyrics, the Colombian singer gained...
Shakira parties with ex-Barcelona player following the release of hit song
Shakira has had a pretty good week. Following the release of her hit song with Bizarrap, Shakira has broken streaming records and has been at the center of most entertainment-based conversations. This past January 15th, Shakira shared some videos of herself and her friends, enjoying themselves at...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Beyonce Breaks The Record For Most Grammy Wins Ever
The “Break My Soul” hitmaker, the most nominated artist at this year's ceremony, broke the record with her win in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.
Katy Perry said she declined to work with Billie Eilish because she thought her song 'Ocean Eyes' was boring: 'Huge mistake'
In a TikTok of Perry shared by 102.7 KIIS FM Friday, Perry said she wasn't initially impressed by the 2015 song by Billie Eilish.
Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
"Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos. The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram. "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together. RELATED: Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red...
rollingout.com
Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)
Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
theminaretonline.org
Shakira and Miley Cyrus Release Post-Breakup Hits
It’s only been a few days into 2023 and some of our favorite female singer-songwriters are calling out their former lovers. But was the way these women handled it the correct way?. Shakira recently did not hold back with her collaboration with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarap. Her new...
Gerard Piqué celebrates his 36th birthday in Barcelona alongside Clara Chia Marti
Gerard Piqué welcomed his 36th birthday on February 2, the same day Shakira turned 46. And while the Colombian star received a serenade outside her balcony in Barcelona, his ex and the father of her two sons decided to have a low-key car drive with his new...
EW.com
Grammys displays 'singing in non-English' for Bad Bunny performance instead of closed captions
International hip-hop star Bad Bunny opened the 2023 Grammys ceremony with a performance of songs from his Un Verano Sin Ti album, but some viewers at home were hung up on the telecast. Instead of the traditional closed captions, the captions CBS provided for Bad Bunny read "singing in non-English"...
Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ kids take their girlfriends to their father’s lavish wedding
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot on January 28, 2023, surrounded by their family and closest friends —including celebrities, wealthy business people, and top-level politicians. Despite having A-list guests, Marc’s three eldest children might be the ones the salsa singer considered most special. Cristian...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
How Bad Bunny broke 64 years of Grammy history this year
Bad Bunny has won 2 Grammys in the past, so he’s not a newcomer to the Grammy Awards. Still, this year, he broke records when “Un Verano Sin Ti” was nominated for best album of the year, breaking 64 years of Grammy history and becoming the first...
musictimes.com
Adele at Grammys 2023: Singer Confirms Appearance, Ready to Beat Taylor, Beyonce?
It looks like we will be singing one big superstar to strut down the Grammy's Red Carpet premiere as Adele, the third most nominated artist of the night has confirmed her attendance at the 95th Annual Grammy Awards. Music's Biggest Night is finally returning to Los Angeles, California, at the...
Meet the Marco Antonio Solís imitator covering Bad Bunny songs with recognizable classic melodies
Who would have thought you could layer Bad Bunny lyrics with Marco Antonio Solis’s most recognizable classic melodies? Although his voice sounds very similar to Solis, YouTube singer Narco Antonio Ruiz is making headlines for his ingenious cover of “Me Porto Bonito.” Dubbed “Bad Buki,” Ruiz caught Solis’...
ETOnline.com
Bad Bunny Gets Everyone Dancing, Including Taylor Swift, During GRAMMYs Opening Performance
Bad Bunny is back on the GRAMMYs stage! On Sunday, the 28-year-old global superstar performed a medley from his album, Un Verano Sin Ti. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, brought Puerto Rico to the Crypto.com Arena and got his fellow musicians -- including Taylor Swift -- on their feet as they danced along.
TMZ.com
Lil Pump Gets $25,000 Mouth Makeover with New Teeth
If you thought his recent slump in music was gonna make Lil Pump stop smiling, think again, because the guy just got a new set of chompers he's gonna be showing off for a long time. 5 Star Smiles CEO Danielle Noguera tells TMZ Hip Hop Pump came in earlier...
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lil Uzi Vert Wears New Slick-Back Hairstyle at Roc Nation Brunch, Fans React
Lil Uzi Vert is full of surprises. The Philadelphia rapper was spotted rocking a new slick-back hairstyle at today's Roc Nation Brunch. On Saturday (Feb. 4), photos of Lil Uzi Vert rocking a slick-back hairstyle at the annual Pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles were circulating on social media. In the pics, Uzi is wearing a pink suit with a yellow blouse. The rhymer's slick-back gives him a casual-cool look and overall dapper style.
Grammys TV Review: Beyoncé Makes Winning History; Music’s Big Night Gets A Lot Of Its Beat Back With Hip Hop Celebrations & Mixtape Of A CBS Show
Dr. Jill Biden was in the house tonight at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, but the real first lady on the live CBS telecast clearly was Beyoncé. Taking home two awards before the downtown L.A. show started on the small screen and Paramount+, and then Best R&B song with “Cuff It” and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance during the broadcast itself, Queen Bey is now literally the Queen of the Recording Academy with 32 career wins — more than any artist in Grammy history. Related Story Grammys: Harry Styles Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Harry’s House’: Complete Winners List Related Story Adele Wins...
