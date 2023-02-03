ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
People

Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'

"Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos. The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram. "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together. RELATED: Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red...
rollingout.com

Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)

Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
theminaretonline.org

Shakira and Miley Cyrus Release Post-Breakup Hits

It’s only been a few days into 2023 and some of our favorite female singer-songwriters are calling out their former lovers. But was the way these women handled it the correct way?. Shakira recently did not hold back with her collaboration with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarap. Her new...
HOLAUSA

How Bad Bunny broke 64 years of Grammy history this year

Bad Bunny has won 2 Grammys in the past, so he’s not a newcomer to the Grammy Awards. Still, this year, he broke records when “Un Verano Sin Ti” was nominated for best album of the year, breaking 64 years of Grammy history and becoming the first...
ETOnline.com

Bad Bunny Gets Everyone Dancing, Including Taylor Swift, During GRAMMYs Opening Performance

Bad Bunny is back on the GRAMMYs stage! On Sunday, the 28-year-old global superstar performed a medley from his album, Un Verano Sin Ti. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, brought Puerto Rico to the Crypto.com Arena and got his fellow musicians -- including Taylor Swift -- on their feet as they danced along.
TMZ.com

Lil Pump Gets $25,000 Mouth Makeover with New Teeth

If you thought his recent slump in music was gonna make Lil Pump stop smiling, think again, because the guy just got a new set of chompers he's gonna be showing off for a long time. 5 Star Smiles CEO Danielle Noguera tells TMZ Hip Hop Pump came in earlier...
Whiskey Riff

Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”

At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
XXL Mag

Lil Uzi Vert Wears New Slick-Back Hairstyle at Roc Nation Brunch, Fans React

Lil Uzi Vert is full of surprises. The Philadelphia rapper was spotted rocking a new slick-back hairstyle at today's Roc Nation Brunch. On Saturday (Feb. 4), photos of Lil Uzi Vert rocking a slick-back hairstyle at the annual Pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles were circulating on social media. In the pics, Uzi is wearing a pink suit with a yellow blouse. The rhymer's slick-back gives him a casual-cool look and overall dapper style.
Deadline

Grammys TV Review: Beyoncé Makes Winning History; Music’s Big Night Gets A Lot Of Its Beat Back With Hip Hop Celebrations & Mixtape Of A CBS Show

Dr. Jill Biden was in the house tonight at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, but the real first lady on the live CBS telecast clearly was Beyoncé. Taking home two awards before the downtown L.A. show started on the small screen and Paramount+, and then Best R&B song with “Cuff It” and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance during the broadcast itself, Queen Bey is now literally the Queen of the Recording Academy with 32 career wins — more than any artist in Grammy history. Related Story Grammys: Harry Styles Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Harry’s House’: Complete Winners List Related Story Adele Wins...

