East Haven, CT

Tom
2d ago

Police will find him living with his mommy. His mom will say he’s a good boy and just about to turn his life around.

NBC Connecticut

Crew Cleaning Frito Lay Facility Robbed at Gunpoint: Police

Police are looking for the person who robbed a cleaning crew in South Windsor Sunday evening. This all unfolded just after 5:30 at the Frito Lay facility on Nutmeg Road South. Police say a person armed with a gun told the cleaning crew to get down on the ground before making off with their personal jewelry and cash.
Daily Voice

Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs

Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
OXFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Workers at Frito-Lay held at gunpoint

SOUTH WINDSOR — Cleaning crew members were held at gunpoint in an armed robbery at the Frito-Lay distribution center at 160 Nutmeg Road. Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said that on Sunday at around 5:39 p.m., workers were forced to the ground by the robbers, who took their personal jewelry and cash.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Frito-Lay employees robbed at gunpoint in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of a cleaning crew at the Frito-Lay Distribution Center in South Windsor are without personal belongings Sunday following an armed robbery, according to police. The employees were forced to the ground at gunpoint at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the distribution center, located at 160 Nutmeg Rd. South, according […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Men Were Illegally Selling Marijuana from Van in Naugatuck: Police

Police have arrested two men who are accused of running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck. Police said they started to receive complaints last Thursday about a van covered with advertising for a “mobile dispensary” and decals of marijuana leaves near Walmart on New Haven Road and reports that the driver was openly advertising and selling marijuana.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Child struck by car in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A child was struck by by a vehicle in Meriden, according to city officials. It happened in the area of North Pearl Street on the east side of the city on Monday morning. City officials said the child did not suffer any evident injuries and was...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden

Meet Officer Ray Ouellette and his K9 partner Meech with the New Britain Police Department!. Student arrested for making University of Hartford threat. A student brings a knife to Granby Memorial Middle School. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Superintendent released a statement about the incident. Lamont wants to lower taxes...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

One shot on Munson Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

5-car crash on I-91S in Hartford results in multiple injuries

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-car crash on I-91 South in Hartford led to multiple injuries on Sunday night and closed the highway for several hours. The incident began around 5:30 p.m. near exit 32A. State police said that a Subaru was traveling in the right center lane, a Toyota 4Runner was traveling in the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Struck During Vehicle Theft in Manchester

A pedestrian was struck during a vehicle theft in Manchester on Saturday morning. Police said a running vehicle was stolen while it was left outside of a business on Center Street. During the theft, investigators said a pedestrian was backed into by one of the vehicles involved in the theft.
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

