Tom
2d ago
Police will find him living with his mommy. His mom will say he’s a good boy and just about to turn his life around.
Man held in series of vehicle burglaries, attempts
GLASTONBURY — A Hartford man is being held on $46,500 bond while facing accusations that he stole a vehicle in Hartford on Jan. 2, drove it into Glastonbury, and committed a series of thefts and attempted thefts from other vehicles overnight before running out of gas on Route 2.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Investigation Involving the Passing of Counterfeit Money Expands to Multiple Suspects
An ongoing investigation involving incidents of passing counterfeit money has expanded and involves multiple suspects on more than one. day, according to Bridgeport Police Detective R.L. “Rebecca” Morrison. Morrison has acquired more video footage from the incident with better pictures. She is hopeful the community can assist in...
NBC Connecticut
Crew Cleaning Frito Lay Facility Robbed at Gunpoint: Police
Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs
Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
Workers at Frito-Lay held at gunpoint
Frito-Lay employees robbed at gunpoint in South Windsor
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing
A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
NBC Connecticut
Men Were Illegally Selling Marijuana from Van in Naugatuck: Police
Police have arrested two men who are accused of running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck. Police said they started to receive complaints last Thursday about a van covered with advertising for a “mobile dispensary” and decals of marijuana leaves near Walmart on New Haven Road and reports that the driver was openly advertising and selling marijuana.
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police: Man shot in ankle while waiting at bus stop
Eyewitness News
Child struck by car in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A child was struck by by a vehicle in Meriden, according to city officials. It happened in the area of North Pearl Street on the east side of the city on Monday morning. City officials said the child did not suffer any evident injuries and was...
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Berlin Turnpike North
A person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning.
News 12
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
Eyewitness News
Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden
Meet Officer Ray Ouellette and his K9 partner Meech with the New Britain Police Department!. Student arrested for making University of Hartford threat. A student brings a knife to Granby Memorial Middle School. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Superintendent released a statement about the incident. Lamont wants to lower taxes...
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
One shot on Munson Street in New Haven
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
5-car crash on I-91S in Hartford results in multiple injuries
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-car crash on I-91 South in Hartford led to multiple injuries on Sunday night and closed the highway for several hours. The incident began around 5:30 p.m. near exit 32A. State police said that a Subaru was traveling in the right center lane, a Toyota 4Runner was traveling in the […]
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Struck During Vehicle Theft in Manchester
A pedestrian was struck during a vehicle theft in Manchester on Saturday morning. Police said a running vehicle was stolen while it was left outside of a business on Center Street. During the theft, investigators said a pedestrian was backed into by one of the vehicles involved in the theft.
One teen in critical condition after car crashes into utility pole in East Windsor
One teenager is in critical condition, and another is suffering serious injuries, after a car crashed into a pole in front of 55 Newberry Rd in East Windsor on Saturday night.
