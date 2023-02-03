Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Bismarck – Something Fresh And Exciting Coming Soon
This is something we need more of, especially since the sad trend lately has been restaurants and businesses closing their doors for good. Do you ever feel like you are in a rut? The same thing almost every single day? You go to work 5 days a week, right around the same time every morning you take the same roads, and you arrive pretty much on "Auto-Pilot", more than likely it's the same sad sack lunch - a blah bologna sandwich ( no offense to you bologna lovers ) with a badly bruised banana. Well, something new and fresh is in the works and it's coming soon to Bismarck!
What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
KFYR-TV
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Smallbeck at Bismarck High School
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This weekend, Bismarck High School’s Science Bowl Team competed in the statewide tournament at the University of Mary. They were led by Mrs. Valerie Smallbeck. She’s an AP biology, general biology and chemistry teacher at Bismarck High. She’s also this week’s Featured Teacher on Country Morning Today.
tourcounsel.com
Gateway Fashion Mall | Shopping mall in Bismarck, North Dakota
Gateway Fashion Mall (formerly Gateway Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in Bismarck, North Dakota. Opened in 1979, the mall has more than 30 successful stores. The anchor stores are Harbor Freight Tools, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, Mid Dakota Clinic, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man adds two more ice sculptures to collection
BISMARCK, N.D. - Most of us are looking forward to the warmer weather this weekend, but one Bismarck man is a little sad about the forecasted highs. We first met Dean Ficek a few weeks ago, when he showed us the giant ice sculptures he created in his front yard.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A North Dakota Trail That Leads To A Sparkling Lake The Entire Family Will Love
Did you know that there are, quite literally, hundreds of miles of hiking trails in North Dakota? It’s true – and thanks to our fascinating and diverse landscape, it seems like no matter where you go you’re bound to discover something amazing. Take, for example, this stunning and easy trail we found near Bismarck at the McDowell Dam Recreation Area. This family-friendly lake hike in North Dakota is an amazing example of a short, sweet, and scenic hike, and we think the whole fam will adore it. Just wait until you see that sparkling water!
OnlyInYourState
The Beautiful North Dakota Library That Looks Like Something From A Book Lover’s Dream
There is something so comforting about cozying up in a library, especially one that offers book lovers a true escape from reality. In North Dakota, we have one state library that is as beautiful as it is rewarding. The North Dakota State Library in Bismarck is something out of a dream in architecture, but that’s just one aspect of this wonderful book enthusiast’s paradise.
KFYR-TV
Passing the baton: Madison Cermak takes over business development role in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - When the call came for a new business development director in Mandan, the phone was answered. Madison Cermak started in her new role last month and hopes to fill her predecessor, Ellen Huber’s, legendary shoes. “My feet have to grow a lot in order to...
KFYR-TV
72nd Annual St. Mary’s Carnival
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past 72 years, the St. Mary’s Carnival has marked the end of Catholic Schools Week. The tradition continued this year with carnival games, cake walk, and, of course, the chance to win a goldfish. From setting up on Wednesday to tearing down on...
KFYR-TV
A hearty gift for Valentine’s Day
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Chocolates and flowers are a typical route many go when buying Valentine’s Day gifts. But according to one store in Mandan they see a beefy increase in other types of gifts. Butcher Block Meats sees an increase in their filet mignon and steak near and...
keyzradio.com
One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
In Case You Missed It: 1/30-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another week of the news cycle brings both good and bad news across KX’s collective desks — but all eyes on this week were on the courts and fields with both Signing Day and a few great feel-good sports stories. Take a look at the ten stories this week that served […]
kfgo.com
UND Chief Pathologist: Black Elk sentence a ‘miscarriage of justice,’ State appeals judge’s order
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Attorneys for the State of North Dakota have appealed a judge’s order to throw out the criminal judgment and sentence of a woman who pled guilty to neglect in the death of her 3-week-old daughter in Bismarck last year. The appeal comes even as...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday. Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
