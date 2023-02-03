Downtown BBQ restaurant changes to burger concept
Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse will sling its last brisket on Saturday , Feb . 4 . After nearly 12 years, the restaurant and award-winning craft brewery — which just won the 2023 Restaurateur of the Year award — is trading out its smoker for burgers .
The new menu rolls out on Monday , Feb . 6 and will focus on house-grind burgers, gourmet hot dogs, and wraps — don’t worry, the pork belly on a stick isn’t going anywhere .
The BBQ isn’t the only thing saying bye, bye, bye . Against the Grain will drop “smokehouse” from the name to become Against the Grain Public House , which will align with its Bardstown Road location of the same name.
What we’ll cry a BBQ sauce tear for:
- Kentucky Burgoo — if you know, you know they did it right
- Pork rinds — that lime juice sizzle ASMR
- The Pit Experience — a tasting of all the BBQ menu items that feeds up to five people
- Weisenberger grits — so tangy, so cheesy
- El Guapo burger topped with house-stewed birria , pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeno, onion, and rancho sauce
- Meat on Meat Crime Dog made with an all-beef hot dog , braised beef , beer cheese, and bacon crumbles
- Root beer float with 35K milk stout
- A few menu items : pub pretzel, beer cheese, brussels sprouts, vegan black chili, slaw, potato salad, and the aforementioned pork belly on a stick
- Rotating selection of draft and canned beers
