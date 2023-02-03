ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown BBQ restaurant changes to burger concept

 5 days ago
Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse will drop “smokehouse” from its name.

Photo by Against the Grain

Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse will sling its last brisket on Saturday , Feb . 4
. After nearly 12 years, the restaurant and award-winning craft brewery — which just won the 2023 Restaurateur of the Year award — is trading out its smoker for burgers .

The new menu rolls out on Monday , Feb . 6 and will focus on house-grind burgers, gourmet hot dogs, and wraps — don’t worry, the pork belly on a stick isn’t going anywhere
.

The BBQ isn’t the only thing saying bye, bye, bye . Against the Grain will drop “smokehouse” from the name to become Against the Grain Public House , which will align with its Bardstown Road location of the same name.
Katie had one final Against the Grain BBQ meal before the menu switch.

Photo by LOUtoday

What we’ll cry a BBQ sauce tear for:
  • Kentucky Burgoo — if you know, you know they did it right
  • Pork rinds — that lime juice sizzle ASMR
  • The Pit Experience — a tasting of all the BBQ menu items that feeds up to five people
  • Weisenberger grits so tangy, so cheesy
What we’re excited to try:
  • El Guapo burger topped with house-stewed birria , pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeno, onion, and rancho sauce
  • Meat on Meat Crime Dog made with an all-beef hot dog , braised beef , beer cheese, and bacon crumbles
  • Root beer float with 35K milk stout
What will remain the same:
  • A few menu items : pub pretzel, beer cheese, brussels sprouts, vegan black chili, slaw, potato salad, and the aforementioned pork belly on a stick
  • Rotating selection of draft and canned beers
Ready to eat? Against the Grain Public House downtown is located at Slugger Field (401 E. Main St.) and is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

