Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 14-year-old
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Citra. The Sheriff's Office says Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301. MCSO says they believe she is headed to...
mycbs4.com
Police investigating two shootings in Lake City
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) is investigating two shootings that occurred on Friday night. The Police Department says on Feb 3. they responded to a report of someone being shot at twice while driving on W US Highway 90 around 9:00 p.m. The victim told police a grey vehicle pulled beside them and shot at them twice.
mycbs4.com
Rescue crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a multi-vehicle accident with rollover this morning around 9:00 a.m. in Ocala. The accident happened at North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street. Rescue crews say when they arrived, there were four cars involved in the accident. OFR says one vehicle was rolled over...
mycbs4.com
Ben Sasse starts his role as UF's new president
The University of Florida (UF) welcomes Ben Sasse on his first day as their new president. UF announced a message from President Sasse via twitter who says he is excited to start this new journey. Sasse officially started his transition tutorials today and says he will be hearing from each...
Comments / 0