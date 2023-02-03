Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Minor earthquake shakes Middle Georgia Sunday morning
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- An earthquake shook portions of Middle Georgia Sunday morning. According to the U.S.G.S., the earthquakes happened at 10:22 a.m. with primary impact in the northwest regions of Milledgeville and traveling through the northeast area of Macon and Warner Robins. At a magnitude of 1.6, the quake...
wgxa.tv
Macon teen severely burned in South Carolina wreck, driver facing felony DUI charge
MOUNT PLEASANT, Sc. (WGXA) - A Macon teen is seriously hurt following a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge in Charleston, South Carolina. According to a police report obtained by WGXA News, the incident happened Friday night just after 11:30 p.m. According to statements from responding officers, and 911 calls,...
wgxa.tv
A men's spa with 'gold infused pedicures' comes to Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A new business just opened its doors in downtown Macon. MANicured Men's Spa held a ribbon-cutting celebration at noon on Saturday. The business is located on Poplar street and offers manicures, pedicures, haircuts, and shoe shines!. Owner Geleesa Denton is an entrepreneur and one of 13...
wgxa.tv
Tour Macon drops new self-guided tour in honor of Black History month
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- As we all know, February is Black History Month and there are many wonderful ways people are taking in the rich history and celebrations. Macon's new Tour Macon app has released a self-guided Black Heritage Trail to its app. This is the second self-guided tour to hit the app since its debut.
wgxa.tv
Daddy and Daughter Date Night at Rigby's
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rigby's Entertainment Complex is celebrating the special bond between daddies and daughters with a Daddy and Daughter Date Night. The event will offer a buffet-style dinner with childhood favorites like pizza, mac n' cheese, chicken tenders, and more to be enjoyed at tables decorated to look like a "real date".
wgxa.tv
Bleckley County Firefighters battle blaze at Salem home
SALEM, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bleckley and Dodge County Fire Departments responded to a call on Mullis-White Road where a home had caught fire. Firefighters arrived at around noon on Monday to smoke billowing from around the roof as flames licked at the siding through the windows. Crews rushed into action,...
wgxa.tv
EMS: Teen injured in Monroe County ATV accident wasn't wearing helmet
JULIETTE, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has been released regarding a 13-year-old boy who was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital following an ATV accident in Juliette. In a statement from Monroe County Emergency Services, it is reported that he was riding in a side-by-side that was driven by a friend, who pulled into a driveway at a residence and lost control. They collided with a tree and the teen passenger was thrown through the windshield, hitting the front of the side-by-side and, then, a tree.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Bicyclist hit, killed by driver on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist has died in Macon after being hit by a car. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old man, later identified as Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bike on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a woman driving a Lexus hit Davidson on the bicycle. Davidson later died at the hospital.
wgxa.tv
Milledgeville turns into a 'wintery mountain village' for First Fridays
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown Milledgeville transformed into a wintery mountain village for First Fridays. The event hosted live folk music, food trucks, blacksmith demonstrations, and axe throwing. The first 150 attendees wearing plaid or flannel received a free gift. The event started at 5:00 P.M. with no shortage of...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins residents say there's no police presence following Saturday's shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sounds of Saturday's gunfire are long gone-- but not the fear they left behind for people who shop and work here. "I don't feel safe," one resident says. "I have the doors locked during the daytime, all day. People want to come in and do lottery, I have to unlock the door. I shouldn't have to work like this but I don't trust anyone."
wgxa.tv
Flipped log truck causing delays on Wilkinson County road
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An overturned log truck is causing travel delays in Wilkinson County. In a post on Facebook, the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says the truck flipped over on Liberty Church Road Monday morning. They advise the road will be blocked for several hours as they clean up the mess.
wgxa.tv
Gunman robs Northside Dr. Circle K
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are searching for a man who robbed the Northside Dr. Circle K convenience store. At 4:30 A.M. on Sunday, Bibb County deputies said a man with a gun entered Circle K and demanded money from the store clerk. Deputies said the clerk gave...
wgxa.tv
New details released on weekend shooting in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details describing possible suspects and vehicles have come to light following a shooting at a Warner Robins shopping center over the weekend. According to Warner Robins Police, video evidence shows a black man wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and gray pants walking out of City Gear on Watson Boulevard with merchandise before walking toward a gray Dodge Charger.
wgxa.tv
Pan of grease left on stove blamed for fatal Baldwin County fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a weekend fire in Baldwin County. In a media release, officials with the Baldwin County Fire Department say units were called to a Minor Road address Saturday. When they arrived, they found a house with a lot of smoke coming from the roof. Once inside, firefighters found Joseph Dixon in the closet of a bedroom. Dixon later died after being taken to the hospital.
wgxa.tv
Teen hurt, airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenage boy is hurt after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. In a post on Facebook, Monroe County Emergency Services says their crews responded to an accident involving a 13-year-old. Their post says he suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for shoplifter
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police are asking for the public's assistance to find a woman suspected of shoplifting. In a Facebook post, police shared photos of the woman and a car, stating that she is wanted "in reference to a theft by shoplifting case". Anyone with information about the...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies arrest man driving stolen government vehicle
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A simple traffic stop in Macon turned into more, including involving stolen government property. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a government vehicle on Millerfield Road. The deputy said the driver was not using headlights when it was dark.
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley Police make arrest in check fraud scheme
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley Police have arrested a person suspected of multiple fraud crimes, including manufacturing fake checks. Jaquaelyn Simmons is now in custody after a BOLO was put out on social media by the Fort Valley PD. Simmons is being charged with 4th-degree forgery, conspiracy to...
wgxa.tv
Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
wgxa.tv
GBI investigating after Twiggs County inmate found hanged in cell
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI is assisting the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jessie Woodard was found unresponsive as Detention Officers were making block checks. The release states that the officers immediately entered the cell and found that Mr. Woodard had manufactured a device to hang himself.
