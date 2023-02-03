ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Mom Turns Gun Rack Into Kid’s Closet

By Amanda Hoyer
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Hqe5_0kbjU5cl00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

This mom needed somewhere to store her kids' clothes but couldn't didn't have a room with built-in storage. And purchasing a separate closet was just too pricey. Instead, she decided to convert an old solid wood gun rack into something a little more serviceable for her family: a kids' closet.

Click here to watch the video.

This mom needed somewhere to store her kids' clothes but couldn't didn't have a room with built-in storage. And purchasing a separate closet was just too pricey. So what did she do? She found a cheaper alternative and turned it into an amazing closet!

The gun rack is actually perfect for this project because it has a lot of open space and adjustable shelves, which means that the racks can be used for storing clothes or books or toys--you name it!

Instead, she decided to convert an old solid wood gun rack into something a little more serviceable for her family: a kids' closet. She used it to store clothes, toys and books--and even games. It was a way to save money on closet space while also making use of something she already owned (and really liked).

If you're looking for a way to maximize your space and make it work for your family, we can't think of anything better than this. Plus, it's pretty easy on the wallet--all she had to do was buy some new hangers!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.

Comments / 1

Related
Lefty Graves

School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
The Kitchn

The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy