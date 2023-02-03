Mom Turns Gun Rack Into Kid’s Closet

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

This mom needed somewhere to store her kids' clothes but couldn't didn't have a room with built-in storage. And purchasing a separate closet was just too pricey. Instead, she decided to convert an old solid wood gun rack into something a little more serviceable for her family: a kids' closet.

The gun rack is actually perfect for this project because it has a lot of open space and adjustable shelves, which means that the racks can be used for storing clothes or books or toys--you name it!

If you're looking for a way to maximize your space and make it work for your family, we can't think of anything better than this. Plus, it's pretty easy on the wallet--all she had to do was buy some new hangers!

