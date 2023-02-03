Mom Turns IKEA Storage Bin Into Bunk Bed Stairs but People Are Hesitant to Call It ‘Genius’

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

IKEA is known for its DIY hacks, but this one takes the cake! A mother of three recently used an IKEA storage bin to turn her bunk bed into stairs. It's genius, but people are questioning whether or not it's safe.

If you have kids of your own and have been looking for ways to make your home more kid-friendly (or if you're just in love with this idea), here's what you need to know about turning an IKEA storage bin into a bunk bed staircase.

The comments were mostly full of concern for safety, but some had helpful suggestions.

"I've had this done for my childrens' room for years, and it's held up nicely. I'd recommend securing the mats a bit better though with nails, possibly." @ tessaleanne

Those concerned with safety had valid points to make.

"Then it collapses because of the weight on top of it." @ Beck Joseph

"Great idea, but what about them falling off the side? There is no side rail." @ Becka Morris

IKEA storage bins are a great way to store stuff in an organized way. They come in all shapes and sizes, so you can find one that fits perfectly into your space. If you want to make them even more functional, there are plenty of ways you can use them as furniture!

We can't help but be impressed by her creativity! We do wonder if it's safe, though. Kids' furniture should always be anchored (and Ikea's website even says so). Take this hack with just a little bit of caution.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.