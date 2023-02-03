Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 injured in Chesterfield shooting
Police in Chesterfield are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the 6700 block of Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Police: Estranged husband dead after fatally shooting wife in Chesterfield
A shooting left one person dead and two people injured Sunday night in the northern part of Chesterfield County, police said.
Vigil honors Chesterfield man slain near apartment
A candlelight vigil was held for the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed just a few hundred feet from his apartment door.
Violent week in Chesterfield: Two deadly shootings in three days
Within the past week, two people have been killed in two separate shootings in Chesterfield. The shootings took place just three days apart.
One injured, 1 charged in domestic-related stabbing near Henrico High School
One person is in the hospital and another person has been charged in connection to a stabbing that took place in a neighborhood near Henrico High School.
Chesterfield Police: Man tried to cash fraudulent check for more than $4,500
The man was described by police as a white man between 25 and 30 years of age with a stocky build. He was wearing a gray jacket, burgundy shirt, blue jeans, and a gray and white ballcap.
Police: Man who tried to 'peer into windows' also wanted for other incidents
Authorities are warning the public that there has been a new sighting of a man wanted for peeping into the windows in a Richmond neighborhood.
Augusta Free Press
Richmond Police investigating another report of Peeping Tom in Museum District
Richmond Police are investigating a new report of an unknown male suspect behaving in a suspicious manner outside homes in the Museum District. On Wednesday at approximately 8 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue for the report of an individual attempting to peer into windows. Officers arrived and could not locate the suspect.
Sister searches for killer months after deadly double shooting in Hopewell
In June 2022, a man and a woman were shot to death inside a vehicle in Hopewell. Now, the woman's sister is making an urgent plea to see the killer brought to justice.
Richmond residents calls for safety after second pedestrian accident in one week on VCU campus
A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car on VCU's campus on Thursday evening. This happened just one week after another pedestrian crash on campus resulted in a student's death.
Vehicle hits, kills man on bicycle in Newport News
Police in Newport News say the incident happened on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Man in hospital after officer involved shooting
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland man is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the western part of the county for reports of shots fired and a woman screaming around 6:27 p.m. on Thursday night. Upon arrival, they questioned a man about his possible involvement. He […]
Drive-by shooting in new Chesterfield neighborhood rattles residents
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call their anonymous tipline at (804) 748-0660.
JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash
Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
NBC12
Chesterfield police arrest man, woman in connection to deadly shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County arrested two Friday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning. Chesterfield County Police Department says officers responded to the 4800 block of Burnt Oak Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived around 12:49 a.m.,...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Police seeking second suspect in September double shooting
Richmond Police have a suspect in custody in a September double shooting on Laurel Street. Anthony Ford Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
13newsnow.com
Body identified after being found in James City County retention pond
Police say the body was found on Jan. 25. Foul play is not suspected right now.
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
Multiple people injured following crash at James River Bridge
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the James River Bridge over the weekend.
FBI Richmond offering summer academy program to Virginia teens
The FBI Richmond Teen Academy will be available this summer to Virginia teens with an interest in the FBI.
