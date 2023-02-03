ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

Augusta Free Press

Richmond Police investigating another report of Peeping Tom in Museum District

Richmond Police are investigating a new report of an unknown male suspect behaving in a suspicious manner outside homes in the Museum District. On Wednesday at approximately 8 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue for the report of an individual attempting to peer into windows. Officers arrived and could not locate the suspect.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man in hospital after officer involved shooting

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland man is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the western part of the county for reports of shots fired and a woman screaming around 6:27 p.m. on Thursday night. Upon arrival, they questioned a man about his possible involvement. He […]
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash

Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Richmond: Police seeking second suspect in September double shooting

Richmond Police have a suspect in custody in a September double shooting on Laurel Street. Anthony Ford Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA

