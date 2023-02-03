Read full article on original website
altoday.com
Thomas Govan announces candidacy for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals
Montgomery attorney, career prosecutor, and Air Force officer Thomas Govan announced today that he will seek the Republican Party nomination for an open seat on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in the March 2024 primary. Govan has spent his entire career in public service as a prosecutor. He currently...
High profile Auburn target Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama
Collins, a four-star athlete, has just decommitted from the Crimson Tide.
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery Mayor cites 2000 new jobs, $1.7B in capital investments, lower crime in State of the City Address
In his annual State of the City address, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed cited a long list of accomplishments over the past year, including attracting a record breaking $1.7 Billion in capital investments creating more than 2000 new jobs. From Mentoring Programs to Reducing Crime. Speaking at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex...
WSFA
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
Alabama hires former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele
Steele returns to Bama after a 15-year hiatus.
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
Opelika-Auburn News
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free space for people in the community to gather called The Table. Whether it’s students needing a space to study, small groups needing a place to meet...
WTVM
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux holding grand opening in Tiger Town
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new restaurant is bringing Cajun-flair to Tiger Town. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is holding its grand opening in Tiger Town on Monday, February 6. It will be located on 3041 Capps Way near the Auburn University campus. Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration...
Joseph Goodman: Can’t ignore obvious with Auburn basketball
It appears like Auburn’s time among the top 25 teams in college basketball might be coming to an end. At 32 straight weeks as a ranked team, it has been a program-altering run. With Bruce Pearl as its coach, Auburn men’s basketball has established itself as one of the premier programs in the SEC and the country. The streak included Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, the glorious rise of deep-fried memes, a new name for the arena and the addition of The Jungle to the short list of best atmospheres in college basketball.
texasmetronews.com
Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent
It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Opelika-Auburn News
New venue with putt-putt coming soon to Opelika
Construction is underway at a new entertainment venue where families and friends will be able to play 18 holes of putt-putt and try their hand at different games. Tigertown Sports is a recreational space equipped with the putt-putt course, lawn games and three sand beach volleyball courts. The entertainment venue...
Auburn backup center Dylan Cardwell out for game against No. 2 Tennessee
Auburn will be without backup center Dylan Cardwell as it takes on its toughest test to date. Cardwell will miss No. 25 Auburn’s game at No. 2 Tennessee due to an undisclosed illness, the team announced shortly before tip. Cardwell did not travel with the team to Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday.
Alabama (AHSAA) high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 area tournament matchups, game times
The 2023 Alabama (AHSAA) high school boys and girls basketball playoffs start this week with area tournament game across the state. The area semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 6-8, with the area championship games scheduled for Feb. 9-10. Teams that advance to the area championship game ...
alreporter.com
At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January
The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
WTVM
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
WSFA
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/16/2023 – 01/31/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/16/2023-1/31/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery man charged with manslaughter in city’s latest homicide
Montgomery police have arrested a man in the city’s latest homicide. It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Eastern Blvd. Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Mahankali was taken to a...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman injured in shooting on Woodley Square
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Officers and fire medics were called around 3:00 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
