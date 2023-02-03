“When friends or clients say antiques are too hard to live with, I invite them over for cocktails just to prove otherwise.”. The vibrant interior designer Ellie Christopher calls herself an old soul, which is certainly reflected in her love of antiques and vintage pieces and in her nods to traditional decorating. However, that description doesn’t tell the whole story. Ellie is also drawn to the unusual and unexpected in her craft. Items that others may see as a little too patinaed or too quirky seem to fascinate her, as evidenced in her 1960s condo that she has completely reworked. The interiors can best be described as having a charming “cabinet of curiosities” vibe injected with lively color. But it certainly didn’t start out that way.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO