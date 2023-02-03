Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
The story behind the infamous photograph of Nick Kuesis and gangster James MorelliCristoval VictorialChicago, IL
WSPY NEWS
Burrel “Steve” Thomas , 74
Burrel “Steve” Thomas , 74, of Apache Juncture, AZ, formerly of Sandwich, IL, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on January 20, 2023. Steve grew up in Sandwich and attended school there. He was 19 when he started working at Caterpillar Tractor in Montgomery, retiring with over 30 years of service.
WSPY NEWS
Gwen Walters, 86
Gwen Walters, 86, of Yorkville, IL, passed away peacefully at home February 3, 2023. Born in February 1936, daughter of Emory and Elinor (Vandre) Thompson of Shabbona, Illinois. Gwen attended a one-room school until she went to Shabbona High School, graduating in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart, Don...
Remembering WGN great Jack Taylor, dead at age 94
CHICAGO — If you are a long-time viewer of WGN News, you will remember the name Jack Taylor. Taylor died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. The legendary broadcaster was the face of WGN News during the 1970’s alongside Len O’Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse. Taylor had a journalistic career […]
WSPY NEWS
Joseph E. Trimarco, age 60
Joseph E. Trimarco, age 60 of Sandwich, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was born on January 29, 1963 in Glendale Heights, IL. He is the loving son of the late Etta Jane Trimarco (nee Jordan). He is survived by many dear friends, including Theodore J. (Francesca)...
Popular Star From “The Office” To Make Appearance In Illinois
If you're a fan of the television program, "The Office," then you're not going to want to miss this very special event. "The Office" Is One Of The Greatest TV Shows On All Time. There's a handful of shows that I can watch anytime over and over again. One of...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Lake Forest Blizzard Book
We have a suggestion for Classic Chicago readers searching the perfect snowy day book for the next blizzard we are certain to have—if not this weekend, soon. Those of you who have inherited a marvelous old house in Lake Forest may already own a copy of Lake Forest, Illinois: History and Reminiscences 1861-1961 by Edward Arpee. Check your personal library first.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Three More Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Chicagoland
Upcoming locations in Westmont, Montgomery, and Naperville
WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store
Skycam footage shows a gigantic plume of smoke billowing through the sky.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
cwbchicago.com
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
14 Tempting Chocolate Shops To Know in the Chicago Suburbs
14 Tempting Chocolate Shops To Know in the Chicago Suburbs. Chicago suburban chocolate shops tempt with an array of inventive and old school favorite chocolate treats. I love exploring the chocolate shops the suburbs have to offer and am pretty impressed by how many unique spots I have discovered. I already have a list for a few more, too! If you are looking for a new chocolate discovery, check out one or two or three of these fantastic local chocolate shops:
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Beloved 18-year-old cougar at Aurora Zoo dies
AURORA, Ill. — A beloved 18-year-old old cougar at the Aurora zoo died this week. According to the Phillips Park Zoo, Tonka succumbed to complications from arthritis brought on by his advanced age. The zoo said Tonka had been receiving treatment for some time, but his escalating condition caused a quick decline in his quality […]
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich man ticketed for crash west of Millington
A Sandwich man is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, and some other charges, after a crash early Friday morning west of Millington at N. 4251st Road and N. 4351st Road. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office alleges that 25-year-old Kyle Harrison was eastbound on 4251st when he lost...
