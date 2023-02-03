Alamo Heights - Experts say there’s a veterinarian shortage in the U.S. and one that’s expected to result in the need for around 41,000 more veterinarians needed by 2030 to meet the growing demand. A local veterinarian who says with the increase in pet ownership and retirement of veterinarians due to the pandemic, it will take time before things get better. This is a typical day for Dr. Kirby who’s a veterinarian in Alamo Heights. He’ll see at least 50 animals today and all will get his undivided attention. From sun up to sun down, Alamo Heights Pet Clinic is busy. At the helm is veterinarian and owner Dr. Dan Kirby. He says it’s an understaffed industry right now, especially with the increase in pet ownership after the pandemic. “What you find is these people want to work as veterinarians , but not work the hours that’s required to learn,” said Dr. Kirby.

ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO