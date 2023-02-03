Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies at med clinic after being gunned down at West Side car club meet up
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to track down who is responsible for the shooting death of a man after a car meet up on the West Side. Police were called out just before 11 p.m. Sunday when a victim was dropped off at the Prestige Emergency Room off West Loop 1604 North near Military Drive West.
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for motorcycle rider who caused a deadly crash on the Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help tracking down the person who failed to stop and help a woman who crashed her SUV last week. The deadly incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 along Interstate 10 near the Loop 410 interchange. Police said the woman was driving a...
news4sanantonio.com
Elderly man arrested for allegedly stabbing younger man after altercation, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man Sunday afternoon on the West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
news4sanantonio.com
ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
news4sanantonio.com
Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Person treated for smoke inhalation following early-morning fire on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A person was checked out for smoke inhalation after a fire did massive damage to a small home on the Northwest Side. The fire started around 3 a.m. Monday at a small apartment type building that was off the main building on West French Place near Interstate 10.
news4sanantonio.com
Leaders discuss how to lower San Antonio property crime, but no official plan established
SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes were way up in 2022, in San Antonio and across the country. Stolen property numbers tripled, burglary and break ins were up almost 25 percent, and larceny/theft was up more than 16 percent. "Those numbers are a gut punch and also a reality check for...
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for clues after man found shot to death outside West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are hoping that doorbell cameras will reveal some information after a man was found shot to death at a West Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the San Juan Square Apartments off South Calaveras Street near Frio City Road. Police said...
news4sanantonio.com
Look and Feel your Best with Innovative Lasers of Houston
Summer bodies are made in the Winter, and this is your chance to feel and look your best by shedding those unwanted pounds with a quick and easy program designed just for you. Laura Alexis, CEO of Innovative Lasers of Houston is here with details. Take a look to learn more!
news4sanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive! team member shelters three puppies stranded outside in a box
SAN ANTONIO – Three puppies that were abandoned outside of the San Antonio Pets Alive’ Medical Center are making progress toward recovery. Last week, Potato, Bean, and Bacon were left in a box outside the medical care center engulfed in fleas and freezing. The San Antonio Pets Alive...
news4sanantonio.com
Here's what you missed at the Alamo Rodeo Round Up
SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Rodeo Round-Up encouraged visitors to learn more about the Alamo Saturday. The event started Saturday morning and offered free living history programming just in time for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The cowboy-themed day featured live demonstrations focusing on the weapons of...
news4sanantonio.com
Vet shortage across the U.S. Local vet says it's bad
Alamo Heights - Experts say there’s a veterinarian shortage in the U.S. and one that’s expected to result in the need for around 41,000 more veterinarians needed by 2030 to meet the growing demand. A local veterinarian who says with the increase in pet ownership and retirement of veterinarians due to the pandemic, it will take time before things get better. This is a typical day for Dr. Kirby who’s a veterinarian in Alamo Heights. He’ll see at least 50 animals today and all will get his undivided attention. From sun up to sun down, Alamo Heights Pet Clinic is busy. At the helm is veterinarian and owner Dr. Dan Kirby. He says it’s an understaffed industry right now, especially with the increase in pet ownership after the pandemic. “What you find is these people want to work as veterinarians , but not work the hours that’s required to learn,” said Dr. Kirby.
news4sanantonio.com
Free pet vaccinations and microchipping available
SAN ANTONIO — The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services will be hosting free pet vaccination and microchipping events. The organizations hosted their first event Saturday and plan to have another on February 18th. Clinic services will be available for San Antonio residents only with proof...
news4sanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families
SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
news4sanantonio.com
City of San Antonio creates a progress dashboard to track affordable housing initiatives
City of San Antonio is launching a dashboard to track the progress made in its Affordable Housing Plan. The goal of the progress dashboard is to show transparency and accountability while keeping the community informed. An estimated 90,000 households are spending 30% of their income on rent because there are...
news4sanantonio.com
Musical talent from around the world perform at the 2023 Unityfest
SAN ANTONIO - A local music and arts nonprofit is celebrating its 25th-year jubilee with a weekend of world music. Unityfest celebrates the international flavors of San Antonio, bringing together artists from countries like France, Russia, and South Korea, as well as plenty of world-class local talent. The non-profit, Musical...
