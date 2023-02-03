ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Look and Feel your Best with Innovative Lasers of Houston

Summer bodies are made in the Winter, and this is your chance to feel and look your best by shedding those unwanted pounds with a quick and easy program designed just for you. Laura Alexis, CEO of Innovative Lasers of Houston is here with details. Take a look to learn more!
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Here's what you missed at the Alamo Rodeo Round Up

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Rodeo Round-Up encouraged visitors to learn more about the Alamo Saturday. The event started Saturday morning and offered free living history programming just in time for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The cowboy-themed day featured live demonstrations focusing on the weapons of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Vet shortage across the U.S. Local vet says it's bad

Alamo Heights - Experts say there’s a veterinarian shortage in the U.S. and one that’s expected to result in the need for around 41,000 more veterinarians needed by 2030 to meet the growing demand. A local veterinarian who says with the increase in pet ownership and retirement of veterinarians due to the pandemic, it will take time before things get better. This is a typical day for Dr. Kirby who’s a veterinarian in Alamo Heights. He’ll see at least 50 animals today and all will get his undivided attention. From sun up to sun down, Alamo Heights Pet Clinic is busy. At the helm is veterinarian and owner Dr. Dan Kirby. He says it’s an understaffed industry right now, especially with the increase in pet ownership after the pandemic. “What you find is these people want to work as veterinarians , but not work the hours that’s required to learn,” said Dr. Kirby.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free pet vaccinations and microchipping available

SAN ANTONIO — The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services will be hosting free pet vaccination and microchipping events. The organizations hosted their first event Saturday and plan to have another on February 18th. Clinic services will be available for San Antonio residents only with proof...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families

SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Musical talent from around the world perform at the 2023 Unityfest

SAN ANTONIO - A local music and arts nonprofit is celebrating its 25th-year jubilee with a weekend of world music. Unityfest celebrates the international flavors of San Antonio, bringing together artists from countries like France, Russia, and South Korea, as well as plenty of world-class local talent. The non-profit, Musical...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy