FBI on scene of raid in Trumbull County

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI is conducting a raid in Cortland as of 8 a.m. Friday morning.

It’s happening on the 100 block of Winter Lane. Multiple unmarked vehicles are on the scene.

According to Public Affairs Officer Susan Licate from the FBI in Cleveland, the FBI is serving a search warrant at the home.

Because the warrant regards an ongoing criminal investigation, Licate was not able to say more.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.