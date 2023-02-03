Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
Proposal rundown: Local organizations vie for IURA grant funds
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s that time of the year again. Awarded state and federal grants, the City of Ithaca must now decide how to disburse them in a way that benefits the community the most. As a result, the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA) will be holding public hearings on Feb. 23 and March 2, as part of the process to determine who will receive money from its U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca to start fresh with police chief search
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next police chief will begin again. According to the Ithaca Voice, Mayor Laura Lewis says an outside firm will help the city find a new chief from across the United States. Late last year, Lewis nominated acting chief John Joly...
localsyr.com
Onondaga County Executive weighs in on proposal to merge Jamesville Correctional Facility with Justice Center
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Legislature is expected to vote on whether to merge the staff and inmates of the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the Justice Center in Downtown Syracuse, but the decision comes with much debate. Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley says why rush? Onondaga County...
INHS hopes a beacon shines on the waterfront
ITHACA, N.Y.—As plans for redevelopment of a parking lot on Inlet Island slowly but steadily move forward, non-profit housing developer Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) is prepping its contribution to the redevelopment with a new apartment building that’ll have some lovely waterfront views. The project, called “the Beacon,”...
urbancny.com
Public Notice City of Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals: Thursday, February 16, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 233 E. Washington St., to consider in full or in part, the following applications. Please note this is not necessarily the order in which they will be heard.
Kris Haines-Sharp approved to fill Fifth Ward Common Council vacancy
ITHACA, N.Y.—For the first time in 13 months, Ithaca has a fully seated Common Council. Kris Haines-Sharp was unanimously approved without debate by her now-colleagues on Common Council at their meeting Wednesday night, filling Mayor Laura Lewis’ Fifth Ward seat that became vacant when Lewis was sworn in as mayor in December. Before then, as acting mayor since February 2022, Lewis had a hybrid role of sorts, maintaining a vote on council.
cortlandvoice.com
Byrne celebrates 90 years of business; speaks on expansion in Cortland County (Photos Included)
Ninety years of business by Byrne Inc. was celebrated with a proclamation on Friday. A ceremony took place at Byrne Dairy’s DeWitt facility, a plant that’s been operating since 2004. At the ceremony, Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon proclaimed Friday, Feb. 3 as Byrne Dairy Day. “It’s just...
City restarting police chief search after failed first attempt
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca is officially reopening its search for a police chief, hiring an executive search firm to handle a nationwide search for the next leader of the Ithaca Police Department. The decision comes two months after the first search fell apart before reaching Common Council. Mayor...
Is the way city government fills elected office vacancies democratic enough?
ITHACA, N.Y.—During her lengthy time as Acting Mayor, Laura Lewis was also representing Ithaca’s Fifth Ward on Common Council. And when Lewis won the mayoral election in November, officially shedding the “acting” label, it created the need to fill a looming vacancy on Ithaca’s Common Council that might be filled on Wednesday.
waer.org
City residents voice concerns over Syracuse's new sanitation cart plan
The City of Syracuse is revealing new details about its proposal to semi-automate trash collection. But there's one particular part of the plan that was of concern to city residents at a recent public hearing. The program would change a city ordinance so trash service would be limited to properties...
police1.com
N.Y. police contract would raise pay, provide LEOs with more backup and days off
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse city councilors today will consider a new five-year police contract that would give patrol officers 49 more days off each year while also increasing the number of cops on duty during the busiest shifts. The revamped patrol schedule – a key component designed to improve...
Daily Orange
After SU changed trolley route to include Warehouse, students voiced concerns
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following last week’s changes to trolley routes to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts voiced concerns about access to transportation and funding at an academic listening session in the Warehouse auditorium on Friday morning.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
1st legal pot dispensary in Upstate to open next week in Binghamton
Preparations are underway for the possibility of large crowds as the first legal marijuana dispensary in Upstate New York prepares to open next Friday in Binghamton.
Hochul budget includes $10M to begin massive redevelopment near I-81 in Syracuse
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget includes money to kickstart an ambitious plan to transform the area near Interstate 81 in Syracuse into a new $800 million neighborhood with a mix of housing, shops, parks and community gardens. Hochul in a visit to Syracuse today said her budget proposal includes $10...
Planning Board Recap: Collegetown housing with BZA-forced redo gains approval
ITHACA, N.Y.—There’s been a rather uncomfortable trend lately where the Planning Board reviews a project for months and gives initial approval, the Board of Zoning Appeals denies variances, and a drastic redesign is rushed before the Planning Board late in the process. This happened with 401 East State Street, 325 Dryden Road, and now with “The William” at 108-110 College Avenue, which received approvals last night.
Former Binghamton Mayor Discusses His Arrest at Wegmans Protest
Matthew Ryan, a former mayor of Binghamton, was one of 15 people arrested during a protest outside a Wegmans store in Johnson City. Area residents organized the demonstration in response to violent incidents involving police in Binghamton and elsewhere in the United States. Village police were assisted by officers from...
Onondaga County sheriff tells state he can’t merge jail, prison; commission requests information
Jamesville, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley told a state corrections commission he can’t merge the prison and jail at this time, according to a letter from the commission. The commission, which regulates correctional facilities in New York state, is now requesting more information about the county’s...
Binghamton robber threatened Weis employee with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the 2nd Degree.
Cornell Daily Sun
LIVE UPDATES: Power Outage Impacts Parts of Campus, Collegetown
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The entire Cornell campus and parts of Collegetown experienced a power outage on Saturday. As of 4 p.m., the University stated through the Campus Alert website that all power had been restored. Parts of campus began experiencing the outage at...
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 1