Attorneys representing the PGA Tour in its lawsuit against LIV Golf are seeking a new, later trial date along with an extension to the document discovery process. The tour’s request, filed Sunday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, cites the additions of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and its governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as defendants in the tour’s tortious interference counterclaim—and the tour’s accusations that PIF and Al-Rumayyan have gone to “extraordinary steps to avoid producing a single document or providing sworn testimony”—as the reasons for asking for an extension.

1 DAY AGO