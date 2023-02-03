Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
PGA Tour alleges Phil Mickelson, others have failed to produce core responsive documents in LIV Golf antitrust suit; tour seeks discovery extension
Attorneys representing the PGA Tour in its lawsuit against LIV Golf are seeking a new, later trial date along with an extension to the document discovery process. The tour’s request, filed Sunday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, cites the additions of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and its governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as defendants in the tour’s tortious interference counterclaim—and the tour’s accusations that PIF and Al-Rumayyan have gone to “extraordinary steps to avoid producing a single document or providing sworn testimony”—as the reasons for asking for an extension.
thegolfnewsnet.com
How much does it cost to play Pebble Beach Golf Links?
You've been watching the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- or, later in the year, the First Tee Pro-Am at Pebble Beach on PGA Tour Champions -- and you're wondering how much it costs to play Pebble Beach Golf Links. The answer? Such an incredible experience, as you'd imagine, is not...
Golf Digest
Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'
The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Jim Nantz Loves Pebble Beach so Much That He Built a Replica of the Seventh Hole in His Backyard
Jim Nantz has worked in the broadcast booth at countless golf courses across the country, and he’s played at even more. The longtime CBS announcer knows the ins and outs of every golf course on the PGA Tour circuit, but he’s never found one as beautiful as Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Golf Digest
The clubs Aaron Rodgers used at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
We’ll leave the handicap questioning (which always accompanies the amateur winner of the AT&T Pro-Am) to others, but a tip of the cap to Aaron Rodgers, who teamed with his pro partner Ben Silverman to win the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 26 under par for the 54 holes played. The pro-am team event was shortened to 54 after weather caused play to be postponed for the day on Saturday.
GolfWRX
St. Andrews issue statement following uproar over drastic change to famous Swilcan Bridge
Golf fans love nothing more than tradition. Leaving aside the obvious change in tournament format by you-know-who, the internet constantly buzzes when changes are planned, particularly to the most famous of course layouts. In November, we reported on the finishing touches to ‘Azalea’ – Augusta’s famous 13th – a year...
Augusta National Reveals Official Yardage for the Lengthened 13th Hole at the Masters
The iconic par-5 was the third-easiest hole in the 2022 Masters but additional yardage from a new back tee figures to offer a new challenge.
Golf Digest
Justin Rose's win a shocking statistical first in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history
Given the seaside nature of Pebble Beach Golf Links, and the fact that wind and inclement weather seem to always factor heavily into the AT&T Pro-Am each year, you'd think it would be a home away from home for European-born players. Hell, it's even got "links" in the name. It's...
PGA Tour Player Calls Aaron Rodgers’s Handicap ‘Crap’ After QB Wins Pro-Am
Even PGA Tour players are questioning the legitimacy of the quarterback’s win.
Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson Remain Friends, Despite Bubba Leaving for LIV Golf
The former Ryder Cup teammates remain tight even though they don't see each other as often.
Golf.com
Augusta National officially announces new tee, yardage for par-5 13th
The 2023 Masters Media Guide is out and with it comes the announcement of one of the worst-kept secrets in golf. The iconic par-5 13th has a new tournament tee and the media guide confirms it will be 35 yards longer than last year at 545 yards. The existence and...
Aaron Rodgers Addresses Golf Controversy After Big Win
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers emerged victorious in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but sparked a little bit of a debate in the aftermath due to his handicap. During his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked about the controversy over his handicap being too generous for ...
WM Phoenix Open 2023 picks: Expert picks, best bets for PGA Tour golf this week
Our PGA Tour expert picks for the wildest event in golf as we break down our WM Phoenix Open picks, best bets and more for the first elevated event. The weird extended weekend at Pebble Beach has concluded with Justin Rose as the champion — not great for our PGA Tour expert picks and read on the tournament — but now we move on to golf’s party in the desert as we deliver WM Phoenix Open picks and best bets.
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Justin Rose. The 42-year-old Englishman won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula after a wild week of weather pushed the event to a Monday finish. Rose shot a 6-under 66 in the split final round to finish three shots clear of the field and take home the top prize of $1.62 million. The win is the 11th of Rose’s PGA Tour career and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
Golf Digest
Tommy Fleetwood's ridiculously difficult golf swing drill, explained
SCOTTSDALE — It's the first thing Tommy Fleetwood does when he arrives at the driving range. He takes a training aid called the Swing Plane Perfector, three alignment sticks, and a box of golf balls. It's only after he constructs those in perfect alignment that the wedge comes out of the bag, and he hits his first ball of the day.
Golf.com
10 short-game rules that every golfer should follow
There is no question that a great short game will help you score lower while also taking pressure off your long game. While practice and repetition will help, understanding the basic rules and guidelines of each shot type around the greens will also go a long way. Each shot you hit near the green requires a different strategy and technique, so you need to have many tools in your arsenal to execute at a high level.
