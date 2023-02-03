ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings

A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports the following from the show:. * Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
WWE Live Results 2.4.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Seth Rollins, More

WWE held a live event last night in Columbus, Georgia featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Butch & Ridge Holland. * Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven. * Braun...
COLUMBUS, OH
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 2.3.23

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with the Royal Rumble and the main event of Wrestlemania is set. That being said, there is a Sami Zayn sized road block on the Road To Wrestlemania and I’m not sure how they are going to deal with it. You can almost guarantee Zayn is getting the Elimination Chamber title shot, but dang it’s going to be a fun right on the way there. Let’s get to it.
GREENVILLE, SC
Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has a few minor spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Dexter Lumis, Street Profts, Maximum Male Models, MVP, Omos, JBL, Baron Corbin, Bayley, IYO SKY, Damian Priest, Elias, Piper Niven, Carmella, Michin, and Candice LeRae are all set for tonight’s show.
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 2.3.23

Commentators: Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur. Rampage continues to be a bit all over the place as you know most of the card/lineup in advance but it still feels like a show that could go in a bunch of different directions. That could be the case again this week as there is some star power with the Elite around to defend the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
DAYTON, OH
Swerve Strickland On His Feud With Dustin Rhodes, Says It Doesn’t Need a Title Involved

Swerve Strickland and Dustin Rhodes are at odds in AEW, and Strickland recently weighed in on the feud and his plans for dealing with Rhodes. Rhodes came out to make a save for Brian Pillman from a post-match attack by Strickland and Mogul Affiliates on the latest episode of AEW Rampage and Swerve talked about the situation in an appearance on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast. You can check out the highlights below:
Cody Rhodes Says WWE Doesn’t Need The Rock To Return At Wrestlemania

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Cody Rhodes spoke about why WWE doesn’t need The Rock to return at Wrestemania this year, citing the popularity of current storylines. He specifically mentioned the story with the Bloodline and Sami Zayn. Here are highlights:. On the transition from working for...
Leighty’s Retro Review: WWF The Main Event #1

-My twitter feed has been filled with video of Hogan/Andre from this show all day since it is the 35th anniversary. So let’s take a break from 1996 and go back to 1988 for the most watched wrestling show in US History. Let’s get to it!. -Some history:...
Gunther Says Brock Lesnar Is “Fantastic,” Wanted More Time With Him In Royal Rumble

Speaking recently with the Rob Brown Show, Gunther shared his thoughts about his short encounter with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble (via Fightful). The wrestler expressed his admiration for Lesnar and his hopes that he can someday face off with him for real. You can find a highlight from Gunther and listen to the complete podcast episode below.
Aron Stevens Defends Tyrus, Says He’s a ‘Standup Human Being’

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow) discussed NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and defended Tyrus regarding some criticisms. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Aron Stevens on Tyrus: “It’s funny when people say,...

