411mania.com
Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Jessie Jones On Working With AJ Mendez In WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Why Fans Should Watch WOW
Lee Sanders of The RCWR Show recently interviewed WOW – Women Of Wrestling star Jessie Jones (aka Jessie Belle Smoothers). She spoke candidly on the newest season of the show, working with AJ Lee, David McLane’s impact, and more. Check out the highlights and video below:. On Working...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings
A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports the following from the show:. * Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR Started Talking To AEW, Says Mark Carrano Was Untrustworthy
On a recent edition of the FTR podcast, Dax Harwood revealed just when he and partner Cash Wheeler began talks with Tony Khan. Dax gave some insight into what finally led to WWE granting he and Cash their release, and who the first person they contacted from AEW was. Read on for more details:
WWE Live Results 2.4.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event last night in Columbus, Georgia featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Butch & Ridge Holland. * Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven. * Braun...
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 2.3.23
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with the Royal Rumble and the main event of Wrestlemania is set. That being said, there is a Sami Zayn sized road block on the Road To Wrestlemania and I’m not sure how they are going to deal with it. You can almost guarantee Zayn is getting the Elimination Chamber title shot, but dang it’s going to be a fun right on the way there. Let’s get to it.
Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a few minor spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Dexter Lumis, Street Profts, Maximum Male Models, MVP, Omos, JBL, Baron Corbin, Bayley, IYO SKY, Damian Priest, Elias, Piper Niven, Carmella, Michin, and Candice LeRae are all set for tonight’s show.
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 2.3.23
Commentators: Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur. Rampage continues to be a bit all over the place as you know most of the card/lineup in advance but it still feels like a show that could go in a bunch of different directions. That could be the case again this week as there is some star power with the Elite around to defend the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
Swerve Strickland On His Feud With Dustin Rhodes, Says It Doesn’t Need a Title Involved
Swerve Strickland and Dustin Rhodes are at odds in AEW, and Strickland recently weighed in on the feud and his plans for dealing with Rhodes. Rhodes came out to make a save for Brian Pillman from a post-match attack by Strickland and Mogul Affiliates on the latest episode of AEW Rampage and Swerve talked about the situation in an appearance on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast. You can check out the highlights below:
Cody Rhodes Says WWE Doesn’t Need The Rock To Return At Wrestlemania
In an interview with The Daily Mail, Cody Rhodes spoke about why WWE doesn’t need The Rock to return at Wrestemania this year, citing the popularity of current storylines. He specifically mentioned the story with the Bloodline and Sami Zayn. Here are highlights:. On the transition from working for...
Leighty’s Retro Review: WWF The Main Event #1
-My twitter feed has been filled with video of Hogan/Andre from this show all day since it is the 35th anniversary. So let’s take a break from 1996 and go back to 1988 for the most watched wrestling show in US History. Let’s get to it!. -Some history:...
Gunther Says Brock Lesnar Is “Fantastic,” Wanted More Time With Him In Royal Rumble
Speaking recently with the Rob Brown Show, Gunther shared his thoughts about his short encounter with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble (via Fightful). The wrestler expressed his admiration for Lesnar and his hopes that he can someday face off with him for real. You can find a highlight from Gunther and listen to the complete podcast episode below.
Jake Hager on the Benefits of Not Being on TV Every Week, Working With Tony Khan
– During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, AEW star and JAS member Jake Hager discussed AEW’s large roster and how not appearing on TV every week can be a benefit, working with Tony Khan, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jake Hager on...
Various News: Goldberg Announced for WrestleCon 2023, Updated Event Schedule, Reminder on Tonight’s MLW SuperFight ’23 Lineup
– WrestleCon has announced some more big names coming to this year’s convention in Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be attending the event and taking part in a meet and greet. Tickets are also now available for the Goldberg and The Young Bucks’ meet and greet.
Aron Stevens Defends Tyrus, Says He’s a ‘Standup Human Being’
– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow) discussed NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and defended Tyrus regarding some criticisms. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Aron Stevens on Tyrus: “It’s funny when people say,...
Jim Ross Recalls Tully Blanchard Being Unhappy In Jim Crockett Promotions, Boss Man Leaving For WWF
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed NWA Bunkhouse Stampede and the backstage happenings including Tully Blanchard being unhappy, Big Bubba Rogers leaving for WWE where he began Big Boss Man and more. Some highlights are below. On Tully Blanchard being unhappy: Yeah, he became very withdrawn...
