Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
Around Ascension for Feb. 8, 2023
Wednesday, Feb. 8, marks the 18th year I've worked at The Advocate. I wanted to work for The Advocate since I was 14 years old. This really was my dream job, and it still is. Through all the changes I've seen in my 18 years here, I'm enjoyed the people I've met and interviewed. I can't go anywhere in the parish without being recognized. I've forged some lasting relationships with co-workers.
Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
Colors of Carnaval: Krewe of Denham Springs holds 43rd Mardi Gras Ball, parade
Colorful was the word of the night Jan. 28 when Colors of Carnaval was the theme for the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Ball at North Park Recreation Center in Denham Springs. Guests were greeted with the bright vibrant colors of Carnaval. Palm trees, flowers and butterflies were all...
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
"Part of our legacy": St. Thomas More's Sparklers dazzle again
They say Disney World is where dreams come true. Just ask dancers at St. Thomas More Catholic High, Zachary High and Mandeville High schools. The three schools were among a strong Louisiana contingent at the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Championship at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend.
GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway
Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
Krewe of Attakapas reveled in the spirit of Mardi Gras 2023
The all-ladies Krewe of Attakapas held its annual ball and pageant at the Frem F. Boustany Center, also known as the Heymann Center, on Jan. 28 in Lafayette. The krewe keeps its members secret and behind masks, so it is always a fun party shrouded in a little bit of mystery. Ladies dressed in costumes with a Native American theme paraded down the runway to festive music and treated the audience to some entertaining dance moves along the way.
Superhero theme set for Krewe Ascension Mambo parade
After the cancellation of the Gonzales Christmas parade, organizers of Krewe Ascension Mambo are expecting large crowds when their parade rolls at 2 p.m. Saturday. Krewe president Joy McMeller said this year's parade will have more floats, dance teams and bands and will include fire department trucks. Marvel superheroes is...
Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum. The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.
LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration
The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Mardi Gras and Motown celebrated at Jackson COA party
Charlee’s Angels brought a little bit of Mardi Gras and Motown music and dance Feb. 2 to the seniors at the East Feliciana Council on Aging in Jackson. Despite inclement weather and some traffic problems, five of the eight members of the group entertained an audience of about 30. Charlene "Charlee" Soileau Bolton and her angels, members of her dance troupe, gave out candy, baked goods, beads and lip stickers kisses as they danced around the room to Mardi Gras music to start the festivities.
Personnel moves at Manship Theatre, Neel-Schaffer, Investar
-- Dishili Young has been promoted by Neel-Schaffer to vice president, engineer manager. Young has more than 20 years of experience providing program management, project management and engineering design services for large-scale transportation projects. She joined Neel-Schaffer in 2017 and manages the firm's Louisiana Transportation and Civil Design groups. In 2019, she was named Member of the Year by the Women Transportation Seminar Louisiana Chapter for her contributions, and she serves as vice president for WTS Baton Rouge Chapter.
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead
It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
Former Goudchaux’s building sold, could become location of self-storage units
A former Mid City office building once occupied by Goudchaux’s department store and Netflix has been sold to an Illinois real estate firm that could turn it into a self-storage facility. Baton Rouge QOZ Self-Storage LLC bought the building at 415 N. 15th St., said Matthew Shirley of Saurage...
Meet the woman shaking up the rum industry in Baton Rouge
Olivia Stewart, owner of Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge, wants consumers to think about rum differently.
LSU president meets with Tigerland bar owners Friday
BATON ROUGE - LSU President William Tate met with bar owners in and around Tigerland Friday morning. The meeting comes after popular bar Reggie's lost its liquor license in the wake of the death of Madison Brooks. Brooks was allegedly served alcohol at the Tigerland bar, and her BAC was four times the legal driving limit, despite her being underage.
