Baton Rouge, LA

tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Feb. 8, 2023

Wednesday, Feb. 8, marks the 18th year I've worked at The Advocate. I wanted to work for The Advocate since I was 14 years old. This really was my dream job, and it still is. Through all the changes I've seen in my 18 years here, I'm enjoyed the people I've met and interviewed. I can't go anywhere in the parish without being recognized. I've forged some lasting relationships with co-workers.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

"Part of our legacy": St. Thomas More's Sparklers dazzle again

They say Disney World is where dreams come true. Just ask dancers at St. Thomas More Catholic High, Zachary High and Mandeville High schools. The three schools were among a strong Louisiana contingent at the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Championship at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway

Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Attakapas reveled in the spirit of Mardi Gras 2023

The all-ladies Krewe of Attakapas held its annual ball and pageant at the Frem F. Boustany Center, also known as the Heymann Center, on Jan. 28 in Lafayette. The krewe keeps its members secret and behind masks, so it is always a fun party shrouded in a little bit of mystery. Ladies dressed in costumes with a Native American theme paraded down the runway to festive music and treated the audience to some entertaining dance moves along the way.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Superhero theme set for Krewe Ascension Mambo parade

After the cancellation of the Gonzales Christmas parade, organizers of Krewe Ascension Mambo are expecting large crowds when their parade rolls at 2 p.m. Saturday. Krewe president Joy McMeller said this year's parade will have more floats, dance teams and bands and will include fire department trucks. Marvel superheroes is...
GONZALES, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum. The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration

The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Mardi Gras and Motown celebrated at Jackson COA party

Charlee’s Angels brought a little bit of Mardi Gras and Motown music and dance Feb. 2 to the seniors at the East Feliciana Council on Aging in Jackson. Despite inclement weather and some traffic problems, five of the eight members of the group entertained an audience of about 30. Charlene "Charlee" Soileau Bolton and her angels, members of her dance troupe, gave out candy, baked goods, beads and lip stickers kisses as they danced around the room to Mardi Gras music to start the festivities.
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Manship Theatre, Neel-Schaffer, Investar

-- Dishili Young has been promoted by Neel-Schaffer to vice president, engineer manager. Young has more than 20 years of experience providing program management, project management and engineering design services for large-scale transportation projects. She joined Neel-Schaffer in 2017 and manages the firm's Louisiana Transportation and Civil Design groups. In 2019, she was named Member of the Year by the Women Transportation Seminar Louisiana Chapter for her contributions, and she serves as vice president for WTS Baton Rouge Chapter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU president meets with Tigerland bar owners Friday

BATON ROUGE - LSU President William Tate met with bar owners in and around Tigerland Friday morning. The meeting comes after popular bar Reggie's lost its liquor license in the wake of the death of Madison Brooks. Brooks was allegedly served alcohol at the Tigerland bar, and her BAC was four times the legal driving limit, despite her being underage.
BATON ROUGE, LA

