Wednesday, Feb. 8, marks the 18th year I've worked at The Advocate. I wanted to work for The Advocate since I was 14 years old. This really was my dream job, and it still is. Through all the changes I've seen in my 18 years here, I'm enjoyed the people I've met and interviewed. I can't go anywhere in the parish without being recognized. I've forged some lasting relationships with co-workers.

GONZALES, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO