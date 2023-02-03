ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga woman is being charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man in her backyard, according to CPD. It happened on 14th Street in Chattanooga. Police say the homeowner heard a noise outside around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. She went outside to investigate and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Dunlap Sunday

Dunlap, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 127 near the intersection of old Highway 8. The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded on Sunday to the crash. Firefighters had to use Hurst EDRAULIC battery-powered spreaders to open the driver's door of one of the...
DUNLAP, TN
thunder1320.com

Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.
WDEF

Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police respond to fatal shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Police responded to a deadly shooting off Rossville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:15 in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue. Police got a call about a person who’d been shot and got there to find a 35-year-old man dead. Witnesses told police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Fire Damages House on Stateline Road

A house on Stateline Road was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the East Ridge Fire Department, firefighters and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Greenslake Rd near Stateline Road just after 4 a.m. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Rd.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

