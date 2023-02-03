Read full article on original website
WDEF
Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga woman is being charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man in her backyard, according to CPD. It happened on 14th Street in Chattanooga. Police say the homeowner heard a noise outside around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. She went outside to investigate and...
WTVCFOX
Teen hit by car in Chattanooga near Finley Stadium, driver charged with DUI early Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old woman faces charges after Chattanooga Police say she was driving drunk and struck a teenager early Monday morning. The incident happened at 1800 Chestnut Street, near Finley Stadium. The 19-year-old victim told officers she was getting in her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck...
WTVC
Chattanooga homeowner charged with shooting stranger in her own backyard Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga homeowner faces charges after police say she shot a homeless man who was in her back yard early Monday morning. NOW UPDATED: An affidavit we just obtained provides more information about this story. Scroll down to read more. A Chattanooga Police release says the...
WTVC
Woman dead, driver hospitalized after crash in Cleveland Sunday morning, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are investigating after two women were involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. The crash happened on Keith Street near Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant around 5:05 a.m. Cleveland Police say two women were found inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old driver was flown by Life...
WDEF
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police chief says de-escalation, communication part of policy improvements
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On the heels of the brutal Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, the Chattanooga Police Department says they are reviewing their policies. At a town hall discussion Monday Chief Celeste Murphy says that includes improving de-escalation tactics and internal communications. Just last week Murphy said that...
WTVC
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Dunlap Sunday
Dunlap, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 127 near the intersection of old Highway 8. The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded on Sunday to the crash. Firefighters had to use Hurst EDRAULIC battery-powered spreaders to open the driver's door of one of the...
thunder1320.com
Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.
WTVC
'She thought he was going to say good morning:' Chattanooga man accused of stabbing mother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man stabbed his own mother in the chest 2 days after Christmas, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers arrested 21-year-old Amon A. Grace on Wednesday. A police affidavit we obtained says the woman told investigators she was sitting at her desk at home, working, when...
GBI says North GA deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot and killed
Many departments that don’t use cameras are in rural areas, like Gordon County, where funding can be an issue.
WDEF
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
WTVC
Driver injured in head-on crash in Rhea County Friday night, says THP
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it crossed the center line into opposing traffic. The truck struck a tractor trailer head-on that was traveling westbound, says THP. THP says the 20-year-old driver of the...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police respond to fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Police responded to a deadly shooting off Rossville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:15 in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue. Police got a call about a person who’d been shot and got there to find a 35-year-old man dead. Witnesses told police...
WTVC
Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
Man shot, killed by police while breaking into store, authorities say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Calhoun Police officers shot and killed a man Thursday morning after he pointed a rifle at them, according to Chief Tony Pyle. He said that an officer was driving past the Battlefield Building Supply on Highway 41 north when he noticed the store's glass had been busted out.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Fire Damages House on Stateline Road
A house on Stateline Road was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the East Ridge Fire Department, firefighters and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Greenslake Rd near Stateline Road just after 4 a.m. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Rd.
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Deputies are now working to find who sold them the drugs.
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
WDEF
Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
