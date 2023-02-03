During an appearance on Dutch Mantell’s podcast, Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger) talked about his tag team with Cesaro in WWE…. “At that time, Claudio, Antonio, whatever his name is, he was on fire. He was super hot. But also, ‘We the People’ were really coming together. I think they put us together in the summer of 2013. This was the day after Mania in New Orleans in 2014. I would say this was my biggest regret, is that at this moment, we were all ringside. We were there with Triple H. He was explaining to us what was happening. I didn’t say anything and I wish I would have. I knew that once you change one dynamic of the group that it was all going to change. But it’s what they wanted.”

