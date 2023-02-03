Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
411mania.com
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
Wrestle Zone
Shawn Michaels Says Ivy Nile’s Appearance Outside Of WWE Will Be A ‘One-Shot Deal’
For those of you hoping to see more WWE NXT superstars take bookings outside of the company, you may want to slow down on your thinking. Speaking with the media after NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said this will be a ‘one-shot deal’ for now. Ivy Nile is...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Roman Reigns Match For Elimination Chamber Event
Sami Zayn served the ultimate betrayal to Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble this past weekend. The former Honorary Uce will now meet The Tribal Chief for the richest prize in spots entertainment. Sami Zayn jumped Roman Reigns during the main event of WWE SmackDown this week. The former Sami Uso...
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
411mania.com
Jamie Hayter Open To Another Match With Hikaru Shida on PPV
In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Jamie Hayter spoke about the possibility of another match with Hikaru Shida, this time on PPV. The two recently fought on the December 21 episode of Dynamite, which Hayter won. Here are highlights:. On a rematch with Hikaru Shida: “I would happily wrestle...
411mania.com
Matt Riddle Thanks Girlfriend for Support During His Recovery, Shares Photos of New Grill
– As previously reported, Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV in December, and it was rumored he failed a second drug test and entered rehab. The WWE Superstar shared a photo on his Twitter over the weekend, showing he received a new grill from Alligator Jesus. He also shared some photos with his girlfriend, Misha Montana, thanking her for her support during his recovery period.
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Reacts To NXT Vengeance Day
Mandy Rose has reacted to NXT Vengeance Day, the premium live event that she was previously advertised for before departing the company. Although they lost in their efforts to reclaim the NXT Women’s Championship for Toxic Attraction, the duo gave their all against Roxanne Perez. And while it remains...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Current Status For WWE RAW This Week
WWE is moving down the road to WrestleMania, and that means that bigger names could be around much more often. We have a bit of a spoiler alert here regarding the current status of Brock Lesnar for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Brock Lesnar showed up at the...
nodq.com
Jake Hager says WWE wanted to end his gimmick because it was “getting too popular”
During an appearance on Dutch Mantell’s podcast, Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger) talked about his tag team with Cesaro in WWE…. “At that time, Claudio, Antonio, whatever his name is, he was on fire. He was super hot. But also, ‘We the People’ were really coming together. I think they put us together in the summer of 2013. This was the day after Mania in New Orleans in 2014. I would say this was my biggest regret, is that at this moment, we were all ringside. We were there with Triple H. He was explaining to us what was happening. I didn’t say anything and I wish I would have. I knew that once you change one dynamic of the group that it was all going to change. But it’s what they wanted.”
bodyslam.net
John Cena Continues To Mentor Seth Rollins Despite Not Always Being Around
John Cena made an appearance on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. The match ended with Owens successfully pinning one of their opponents and securing the win for their team.
Yardbarker
Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo
Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At NXT Vengeance Day
New "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at "NXT" Vengeance Day. Kiana James and Fallon Henley defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to become the new champions. This is the first time that Henley and James have captured gold while in "NXT." James and Henley ended up winning after Henley rolled up Carter and when the referee wasn't looking, James held Carter's feet so she couldn't kick out.
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
