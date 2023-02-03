ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

One Person Killed in Desert Hot Springs Rollover Crash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – One person was killed Sunday evening when a vehicle rolled over on the Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway in the Desert Hot Springs area. The crash was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:41 p.m. on the eastbound 10 freeway at Indian Canyon Drive.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Violent Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision

South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent crash involving four vehicles early Sunday morning left one person deceased at the scene. South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just after 2:00 a.m. Feb. 5, for a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles with possible entrapment on State Street and Tweedy Boulevard in the city of South Gate.
SOUTH GATE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Fontana

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Feb. 3, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place at about 6:52 p.m. at the intersection of Arrow Boulevard and Almeria Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. A 44-year-old man was struck...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified

Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City. Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle. California The post Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed while crossing Coast Highway in Laguna Beach

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Laguna Beach Sunday evening. According to Laguna Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway. First responders treated the woman at the scene before rushing her to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators learned that the woman was not in the crosswalk when the crash occurred, also determining that she was struck by multiple vehicles. All of the involved drivers remained at the scene to cooperate with...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash

A motorcyclist died following a crash Sunday morning in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Police said it happened before 10 a.m. off South Palm Canyon Drive and Sunny Dunes Road. Emergency crews reportedly found a 42-year-old Palm Springs man unresponsive when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators said they The post Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours

Update 2/6/23: Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater Original Report 2/5/23 Representatives with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting closed a part of the I-10 freeway. Officials said a suspect was leading a pursuit that began in the high desert. Shots were reportedly fired, and officials said The post Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze Damages Rooms in Abandoned Banning Motel

BANNING (CNS) – A fire erupted Monday in an abandoned motel near downtown Banning, damaging two rooms before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Ramsey Street, near 12th Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
BANNING, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Fatal traffic collision in Bixby Knolls

Long Beach Fire Department and Long Beach Police responded to a traffic collision at Atlantic and Roosevelt just before 5:30 am this morning. A truck appeared to crash into a tree in a single vehicle collision. The truck had two large water tanks that could be seen near the truck, not clear if it had any water inside.
LONG BEACH, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland

HOMELAND (CNS) – A 48-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland, authorities said Thursday. The fatality occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer...
HOMELAND, CA
paininthepass.info

Two Vehicle Rollover Crash On I-15 In Hesperia Sends One Person & A Toddler To The Hospital

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A two-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 15 sent one adult and a child to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on southbound I-15 just after Main Street exit. The crash happened at about 3:53pm Thursday on February 2, 2023.
HESPERIA, CA

