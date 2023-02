Home prices in metro Denver, the largest housing market in Colorado, are falling as rising interest rates continue to cool demand. But prices aren’t collapsing and are still high enough to shut a lot of buyers out of the market. Last month, the median price for a home in the area – which includes Boulder and Broomfield – was $536,000, down 3.33% compared to December, according to the latest report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. That equates to a decline of roughly 1% from the same time last year.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO