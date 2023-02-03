Here's the complete list of all the trophies and achievements for Hogwarts Legacy. Hogwarts Legacy puts you in the robe of your very own spellcaster. You'll explore the Wizarding World as a witch or warlock roughly 100 years before the events of the books and movies. As with most any open-world action RPG, there are plenty of things to collect and plenty of sidequests to follow. There are also trials and dungeons to find and complete, as well as gear to upgrade and spells to learn. As such, you may be looking for a trophy and achievements guide to act as a companion to your adventure.

2 DAYS AGO