Athens, OH

Second attack in as many weeks reported at Ohio University

By Adam Conn
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio University police are investigating the second reported attack on a woman in as many weeks.

One week after police received a tip about a strangulation outside an East Green residence, the department responded to an anonymous report that a woman had been raped early Saturday morning.

According to an Ohio University Crime Alert , the victim told a nurse a man she’d met the night before followed her to her residence hall and raped her. The residence was not identified in the report and there was no suspect information.

Ohio University police said they are unable to investigate further at this time due to the anonymous nature of this report. Anyone with information may contact them at 740-593-1911 or police@ohio.edu .

