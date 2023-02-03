Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
theactiveage.com
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has 40 nursing homes listed in Wichita and the surrounding area. The agency assigns ratings to each by looking at three factors: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Below is every nursing home the agency shows for the Wichita area, listed from...
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with their dentures from Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita. We first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund...
KAKE TV
A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
Wichita project could bring 2,000 jobs and $1.8B investment, but CHIPS Act funding is key
A $304 million state incentive program requires the project to get federal funding. The federal program requires state and local incentives.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
KCTV 5
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old male during a robbery. WPD said officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of South Seneca at approximately 1:55 p.m. WPD said officers located the victim with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. According to WPD, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery. WPD said the victim is in stable condition.
South Wichita church damaged in morning fire, pastor remains positive
A fire damaged a church in south Wichita early Monday morning. The fire department says the fire caused about $75,000 worth of damage to the church, but the pastor remains positive.
Update: Wichita police say east side shooting stemmed from alleged domestic violence
There was a shooting Sunday afternoon around 2 o'clock near Kellogg and Greenwich.
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man
A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Great Bend man.
KWCH.com
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Anthony Raya, 63 of Wichita, to life in prison for sexually abusing two little girls. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Raya admitted to having contact with the two children who are under the age of 10.
Wichita City Council to vote on downtown street plan that calls for some major changes
Wichita’s Capital Improvement Plan allocates $17.4 million for upgrades to downtown streets over the next 10 years.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
Program helps Kansans restore driver’s licenses
Some Kansans could be back on the road soon after a new program launched in Wichita this year.
Wichita may get diverging diamond interchanges on K-96
Wichita drivers may travel through a newer type of interchange on Kansas Highway 96 in the future.
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
MEOW! 2023 Wichita Cat Fancy Cat Show
This weekend all kinds of cats can be found at The Cotillion in west Wichita for the 2023 Wichita Cat Fancy Cat Show.
