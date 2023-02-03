ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe

------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old male during a robbery. WPD said officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of South Seneca at approximately 1:55 p.m. WPD said officers located the victim with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. According to WPD, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery. WPD said the victim is in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools

TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Anthony Raya, 63 of Wichita, to life in prison for sexually abusing two little girls. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Raya admitted to having contact with the two children who are under the age of 10.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy