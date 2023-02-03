Read full article on original website
Croy, Paris Recognized by the Local and 7th District VFW
Recently, Kathy Croy of USD 480 was selected as VFW Post 3166 Teacher Of the Year and the 7TH District Teacher of the Year for grades 9-12. Jeremy Paris of the Liberal Fire Department was selected as VFW Post 3166 Firefighter of the Year and the 7th District FIrefighter of the Year.
Grass Fire Destroys Home and other Buildings
A grass fire Saturday afternoon in a rural area outside of Tyrone burned several acres, structures, and at least one home. Fire departments from Tyrone, Hooker, Balko and Baker all responded to the wind aided fire. At least one home was completely destroyed, the occupants were not home at the time of the blaze however a family pet was lost in the fire. The fire was declared under control Saturday evening, however firefighters remained on scene, in case of flare ups. This fire is still under investigation.
