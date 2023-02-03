A grass fire Saturday afternoon in a rural area outside of Tyrone burned several acres, structures, and at least one home. Fire departments from Tyrone, Hooker, Balko and Baker all responded to the wind aided fire. At least one home was completely destroyed, the occupants were not home at the time of the blaze however a family pet was lost in the fire. The fire was declared under control Saturday evening, however firefighters remained on scene, in case of flare ups. This fire is still under investigation.

TYRONE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO