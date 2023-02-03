Read full article on original website
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
kscbnews.net
One Vehicle Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
On February 2nd at approximately 11:35pm hours, officers of the Liberal Police Department responded to 500 block E. 8th Street in reference to an incident. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old male, with facial injuries, and a 20-year-old female with minor injuries. It was determined that the male was driving westbound on 8th Street, when the orange 2019 Ford Mustang struck a telephone pole and a tree. Both occupants were transported to SWMC. The male was later transported to Wichita.
kscbnews.net
Grass Fire Destroys Home and other Buildings
A grass fire Saturday afternoon in a rural area outside of Tyrone burned several acres, structures, and at least one home. Fire departments from Tyrone, Hooker, Balko and Baker all responded to the wind aided fire. At least one home was completely destroyed, the occupants were not home at the time of the blaze however a family pet was lost in the fire. The fire was declared under control Saturday evening, however firefighters remained on scene, in case of flare ups. This fire is still under investigation.
