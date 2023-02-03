ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Joe Montana shares which QB he thinks should start for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have said they are confident heading into the 2023 season with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as their quarterbacks, but Joe Montana thinks someone else deserves the starting job. Montana was a guest on a recent episode of Michael Silver’s “Open Mike” podcast. The four-time Super Bowl champion was asked what... The post Joe Montana shares which QB he thinks should start for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Antonio Brown the greatest receiver in Steelers history?

It seems like every time former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shows up in the media, the conversation about where he stands in Steelers history comes up. A lot of where you stand on the debate comparing Brown to his Steelers’ peers has to do with age. Many old-school fans point to what Lynn Swann and John Stallworth did when the Steelers were the most dominant franchise in the NFL and give one of them the nod. Honestly, the fact they played together probably hurts them in this argument for me. Both players are known for some of the most memorable catches of all time but from a pure numbers standpoint, they were fitting of the era.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfltraderumors.co

NFL Notes: 49ers, Buccaneers, Ryan Jensen, Lane Johnson, Eagles

49ers GM John Lynch acknowledged the unusual number of injuries they’ve suffered at quarterback this season between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, and Jimmy Garoppolo. “I really believe that’s a tough position to play in this league,” Lynch said, via ProFootballTalk. “I understand there’s some players who’ve had incredible durability. As Kyle [Shanahan] said earlier, I think Brock’s been incredibly durable throughout his career. He ran into just an inopportune situation where he’s trying to throw the ball downfield, and he’s got an NFL edge rusher pulling at your arm in the other direction. It’s just not going to hold up, so that stinks.”
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway

Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
SEATTLE, WA
KSNT News

Lecompton legend and Steelers linebacker dies at 70

LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A community is mourning the loss of a local athlete who made it to the NFL. Marvin Kellum was a Lecompton native, a Wichita State alum and a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4. He died at the age of 70 in Pittsburgh. The Lecompton community was extremely […]
LECOMPTON, KS
The Spun

Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL

In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Daily Free Agency Mock 2/6/23

I have teamed up with the OBR's Jake Burns to add the Free Agency section to his Daily Mock Drafts Monday to Friday! This will give us a more accurate picture of what a full Cleveland Browns offseason could look like. So, about 30 minutes after this piece drops make sure you come back to the OBR and read his mock draft based on my free agency additions. The goal of free agency is to fill the needs on the roster so that when it comes to the draft the team can pick the best players available with each selection.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Should Patriots pursue Keenan Allen if Chargers cut the veteran WR?

The New England Patriots need to upgrade at wide receiver in the offseason, but the options in free agency aren't very enticing. ESPN recently unveiled its top 50 unrestricted NFL free agents ranking, and only three wideouts -- Jakobi Meyers of the Patriots, JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Kansas City Chiefs and DJ Chark of the Detroit Lions -- made the list.
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Packers

Even though Tom Brady announced his retirement himself in a sincere-sounding video, there’s no real way to head off the speculation about him coming back — especially since Brady himself pulled the whole retire and unretire move last season. There’s a split in NFL circles about whether Brady is truly done, with some people taking him at his word.
TAMPA, FL
101.5 KNUE

Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, TX Talks Friendship with Travis Kelce

Having a real friend someone you can count on no matter what is truly something special. And no one knows that better than our very own Whitehouse, Texas superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has great relationships with many people, but one of his most valued relationships is with one of his best buddies and tight end on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce.
WHITEHOUSE, TX

