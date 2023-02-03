Read full article on original website
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party
There’s more to the Kansas City Chiefs roster than Patrick Mahomes, and the Eagles will learn that on Super Bowl Sunday. On February 12th, the talk is over. The Philadelphia Eagles will finally meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a head-to-head matchup for Super Bowl LVII glory. This one is loaded with both headlines and subplots.
Jalen Ramsey accidentally trucked Tyreek Hill during flag football at the Pro Bowl
Even though the Pro Bowl Games have switched to a flag football format, that didn’t stop Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey from getting in a big hit on Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. While playing on defense for the NFC team, Ramsey saw the prime opportunity to make...
Watch the Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs departed for Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday.
Joe Montana shares which QB he thinks should start for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have said they are confident heading into the 2023 season with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as their quarterbacks, but Joe Montana thinks someone else deserves the starting job. Montana was a guest on a recent episode of Michael Silver’s “Open Mike” podcast. The four-time Super Bowl champion was asked what... The post Joe Montana shares which QB he thinks should start for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Jimmy Garoppolo should be San Francisco's starting QB in 2023
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is becoming a free agent on March 16, and it seems very unlikely he returns to the 49ers next season. The organization seems to have accepted his potential departure, but legendary 49ers quarterback Joe Montana made it clear he thinks Garoppolo is still be the best option for the team's offense.
Is Antonio Brown the greatest receiver in Steelers history?
It seems like every time former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shows up in the media, the conversation about where he stands in Steelers history comes up. A lot of where you stand on the debate comparing Brown to his Steelers’ peers has to do with age. Many old-school fans point to what Lynn Swann and John Stallworth did when the Steelers were the most dominant franchise in the NFL and give one of them the nod. Honestly, the fact they played together probably hurts them in this argument for me. Both players are known for some of the most memorable catches of all time but from a pure numbers standpoint, they were fitting of the era.
nfltraderumors.co
NFL Notes: 49ers, Buccaneers, Ryan Jensen, Lane Johnson, Eagles
49ers GM John Lynch acknowledged the unusual number of injuries they’ve suffered at quarterback this season between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, and Jimmy Garoppolo. “I really believe that’s a tough position to play in this league,” Lynch said, via ProFootballTalk. “I understand there’s some players who’ve had incredible durability. As Kyle [Shanahan] said earlier, I think Brock’s been incredibly durable throughout his career. He ran into just an inopportune situation where he’s trying to throw the ball downfield, and he’s got an NFL edge rusher pulling at your arm in the other direction. It’s just not going to hold up, so that stinks.”
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway
Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
Lecompton legend and Steelers linebacker dies at 70
LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A community is mourning the loss of a local athlete who made it to the NFL. Marvin Kellum was a Lecompton native, a Wichita State alum and a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4. He died at the age of 70 in Pittsburgh. The Lecompton community was extremely […]
Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL
In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
Cleveland Browns: Daily Free Agency Mock 2/6/23
I have teamed up with the OBR's Jake Burns to add the Free Agency section to his Daily Mock Drafts Monday to Friday! This will give us a more accurate picture of what a full Cleveland Browns offseason could look like. So, about 30 minutes after this piece drops make sure you come back to the OBR and read his mock draft based on my free agency additions. The goal of free agency is to fill the needs on the roster so that when it comes to the draft the team can pick the best players available with each selection.
NBC Sports
Should Patriots pursue Keenan Allen if Chargers cut the veteran WR?
The New England Patriots need to upgrade at wide receiver in the offseason, but the options in free agency aren't very enticing. ESPN recently unveiled its top 50 unrestricted NFL free agents ranking, and only three wideouts -- Jakobi Meyers of the Patriots, JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Kansas City Chiefs and DJ Chark of the Detroit Lions -- made the list.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady says 'it's certainly the right time' for him to retire, will move to broadcasting in 2024
Last week, Tom Brady retired from football for the second time. A year after he initially announced his retirement before later reversing course and returning to play one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady said he would end his NFL career after 23 years in the league. On...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Packers
Even though Tom Brady announced his retirement himself in a sincere-sounding video, there’s no real way to head off the speculation about him coming back — especially since Brady himself pulled the whole retire and unretire move last season. There’s a split in NFL circles about whether Brady is truly done, with some people taking him at his word.
Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, TX Talks Friendship with Travis Kelce
Having a real friend someone you can count on no matter what is truly something special. And no one knows that better than our very own Whitehouse, Texas superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has great relationships with many people, but one of his most valued relationships is with one of his best buddies and tight end on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce.
Joe Montana has strong opinion on 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan's QB decision
Shanahan said last week that he doesn't "see any scenario" where Jimmy Garoppolo is back with San Francisco next season, and the team is content with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as the top two signal-callers entering training camp. "I start Jimmy," Montana said on the "Open Mike" podcast. "How...
