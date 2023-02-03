Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Dealing with illness
Toews will sit out Sunday's practice with a non-COVID illness, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. The Blackhawks host Anaheim on Tuesday, so Toews has some additional time to recover. The 34-year-old center has produced 14 goals, 28 points and 79 shots on net in 46 games this campaign.
CBS Sports
Jaromir Jagr scores 1,099th career goal, breaks Wayne Gretzky's combined goals record
Jaromir Jagr may be just days from celebrating his 51st birthday, but that isn't stopping the former NHL star from continuing to make hockey history. On Sunday, Jagr scored his 1,099th career goal to break Wayne Gretzky's combined goals record in professional games and international tournaments. Jagr, who will turn...
Comments / 0