Lisa Rinna Wears Racy Leotard and Cheetah Coat for Runway Moment

The 'RHOBH' alum walked the Rotate runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week on Thursday.

Lisa Rinna has been in her fashion icon era lately, and her most recent ensemble is no exception.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum flaunted her latest high-fashion look while walking for Rotate at Copenhagen Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 2, where she demanded attention on the runway with a daring style choice.

Rinna, 59, stepped out on the catwalk in a little black spaghetti strap leotard which was paired with just a plush cheetah print coat draped off her shoulders, revealing her plunging neckline and bare legs.

To make the look even more extravagant, she had her eyebrows bleached for the occasion and her hair was spiked up to achieve a spunky faux mohawk style.

The TV personality put on a leggy display with the help of black stiletto heels, storming the runway to the tune of Kiss' "I Was Made for Lovin' You," as seen in the video she shared to social media after the show. In the clip, Rinna appears bringing maximum amounts of sass while strutting her stuff in front of the cheering crowd.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"DYING" her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin commented under her mom's Instagram post, while the account for Rotate called the runway moment, "🔥🔥ICONIC."

Rinna also posted backstage photos taken for Vogue Scandinavia to her Instagram page, adding the hashtag, " #HAPPY ❤️‍🔥."

Just a week before her stylish appearance in Denmark, Copenhagen, the California native took on Paris Fashion Week, sitting front row at the Mugler Haute Couture show in a strapless white dress with a revealing thigh-high slit.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Rinna shared a series of selfies to Instagram last week to show off the sultry look, posing in the all-white number and showing off her glam for the night.

"Owning it in @muglerofficial ✨🇫🇷" she aptly captioned her post, in reference to her famous catchphrase, which has never been more fitting—She really has been owning it!