ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

James Maslow talks new romcom and Big Time’s Rush’s upcoming tour

By Sam Rubin, Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWUzz_0kbjQ04I00

James Maslow is booked and busy.

Not only is he back on tour with the pop group Big Time Rush, but he’s also starring in a new movie.

When it comes to getting the band back together, Maslow said it was inevitable.

“We always knew that we wanted to get back together at some point. We had so much fun! It was a huge part of our young adulthood, even almost childhood. We were 17 when we started,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “Timing wasn’t really quite right and right before COVID we said ‘Hey, we’ve got the time. Let’s go make some music again, let’s see what happens.'”

Within those two years during the pandemic, the men wrote new music and realized they should be using this time to spread positivity when many need it the most. From there, the group decided to go “full steam ahead.”

Big Time Rush’s Forever Tour is taking over South America starting Feb. 23 in Chile and wrapping up on March 5 in Brazil.

“It’s certainly part of the gameplan to go everywhere we haven’t, moving forward,” he teased.

Not only is there a tour, but Maslow revealed a new album is set to be released too. The band has a new single set to be released on Feb. 6.

In addition to music, Maslow stars in the romantic comedy “Stars Fell Again.” The film is the sequel to “Stars Fell on Alabama.”

“This one really feels like a step forward,” he revealed. “The first one was great but there’s more production value, it’s a larger ensemble cast, which I think makes it more dynamic and interesting. I got to see it last night at the premiere and I’m proud of it!”

The movie is essentially two love stories taking place simultaneously and all hijinks ensue.

“Stars Fell Again” is in select theaters and on demand today.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Taye Diggs' Girlfriend Speaks out on Breakup Rumors

Taye Diggs' girlfriend, Apryl Jones, shut down breakup rumors after some fans thought the couple split when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She recently told The Shade Room that she and Diggs are still together. Moreover, they were heading to Atlanta to shoot a film soon, the former Love & Hip-Hop star revealed. Although Jones did not elaborate on the unfollowing situation, she said the move had no significance. She added that she and Diggs are grown "adults" who continue to care for each other regardless of whether or not they follow each other on Instagram. In an Instagram post on Jan. 17, the Best Man actor also assured fans that his beautiful relationship with Jones was still strong. In a photo posted on his Instagram account, Diggs, 52, and Jones, 36, held hands as they strolled around Paris.
tvinsider.com

‘The Bachelor’ Sneak Peek: Kaity Gets Very Early Overnight Date With Zach at Museum (VIDEO)

An overnight date, already?! Things are moving fast between Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor Episode 3, airing Monday, February 6. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Zach invites Kaity to spend the night with him at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The museum is empty for the night, making Zach and Kaity’s only companions the skeletons and animal recreations throughout the exhibits.
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Popculture

Brittany Snow Is Getting Divorced

After seemingly reconciling for a brief period, Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow is pulling the plug on her marriage for good as she recently filed for divorce. Snow wed Tyler Stanland of Selling OC amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The couple announced their separation in September 2022 in a joint Instagram statement. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," they wrote at the time on their respective pages. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter." Stanland was seen getting cozy with his co-star, but then was seen with Snow after reportedly staying the night together, with multiple reports speculating that they'd reconciled. If they did, it didn't last long.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Marie Osmond Wants This Disney Star To Play Her In Biopic About Her Life

Recently, Marie Osmond revealed information regarding her preference on who she considers a perfect actor to play her character in a possible future biopic. In an interview with Closer, the singer detailed that her choice would be Selena Gomez. “I think that she could probably do my life,” Osmond told the outlet. “I think she’s darling.”
BET

Daddy Duty!: Shemar Moore Shares A Glimpse Into His Life As A New Dad

Shemar Moore is on daddy duty! The busy actor recently gave fans a glimpse into his life as a new dad, and the photo is too adorable. Keep scrolling to see the post that’s racked up over 305K likes on Instagram. “Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy,” he captioned a...
KTLA

2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead

 Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
KTLA

Video captures Tesla driver apparently asleep at the wheel on I-15

A motorist captured video Thursday afternoon of what appeared to be a Tesla driver asleep behind the wheel while in traffic on a Southern California freeway.   It came as a shock to Kiki Dolas and her partner who spotted the driver around 4 p.m. on the 15 Freeway near Temecula.   The couple was […]
TEMECULA, CA
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Resumes Tour After Spending Time At Home To Work On Her & Mike Fisher's Marriage

Back at it! Carrie Underwood is on the road again after taking an extended break to spend the holidays with husband Mike Fisher amid rumors of marital strife.On the night of Monday, January 30, the singer uploaded a photo of a stage prop to her Instagram Story, captioning the shot, "We meet again ..."The next morning, the country star revealed she was making her own "sourdough starter on tour" so she can bake her own bread while visiting cities across the country. She followed up by revealing the impressive final product. "Limited tools and resources, but I got it done!"...
KTLA

Man arrested after video shows him punching players at a girls’ basketball game

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching three female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said. The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School. Witnesses […]
CORONA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

100K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy