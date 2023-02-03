Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Shooting Suspect Detained After Wild High-Speed Pursuit Across LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
The Real Reason Why Kyrie Irving Has Requested A Trade
Kyrie Irving expressed his desired to leave the Brooklyn Nets no matter how much money they'd offer in the summer.
Lakers News: Former LA Point Guard May Be Available Ahead of Trade Deadline
He would be an upgrade, but would the juice be worth the squeeze?
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Stephen A. Smith Hearing About Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade
Now that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving, star forward Kevin Durant is widely seen as the next domino to fall. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that his trade will be happening soon. During Monday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he's hearing that the Boston Celtics are in ...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal
To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision
Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
Stephen A. Smith Has Harsh Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Kyrie Irving has drawn quite a bit of criticism for his trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has become well known for his frequent trade requests. And in doing so, has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable superstars in the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared that ...
Al Horford's Sister Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving Amid His Trade Request From The Nets
Anna Horford tweeted an image of Irving from his Celtics days, reminding everyone about the time he assured fans he would suit up for Boston, only to leave to Brooklyn later.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Lakers Reportedly Discussed Russell Westbrook Trade With 2 Teams
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly engaged in trade discussions involving Russell Westbrook with two teams ahead of next week's trade deadline. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers have talked to both the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz about making a deal for the future ...
1 Team Will Reportedly 'Pursue' Trade For Kevin Durant, If Available
With his friend Kyrie Irving now gone, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant could realistically follow him out of New York. And right now there's one team that's extremely interested in seeing that happen. According to Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are ready to pursue ...
NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement
The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end. Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
Breaking: Tom Brady Announces His Decision On Broadcasting
Now that he's retired, Tom Brady has a comfy, second career waiting for him in the FOX NFL broadcast booth. But will he be returning to NFL Sundays this year? Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd today, Brady revealed his plan for broadcasting. He told Cowherd that he'll be starting with FOX in ...
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nets Announce New Decision On Kyrie Irving Amid Trade Request
It was reported on Friday that Kyrie Irving wants to be traded by the Nets before the Feb. 9 deadline. Although a deal hasn't materialized yet, fans believe it'll happen soon. Moments ago, the Nets announced that Irving will miss this Saturday's game against the Wizards. The Nets claim ...
NBA World Reacts To Sunday's Steph Curry Announcement
Earlier: Steph Curry injured his left leg during Saturday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. At the very least, it could be a little while before we see the Warriors superstar again, based on the latest reporting on Curry's status. "Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game against the ...
Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
