Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection
Is there any song Willie Nelson can’t do justice?. And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie’s favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie’s daughter, Paula Nelson.
Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote for Other Artists
Before his tragic death in 1989, Keith Whitley charted 12 singles on the Billboard country charts – along with seven more after his death. From “When You Say Nothing At All” to “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” the Country Music Hall of Famer’s songs have gone down as some of the most iconic in the country sphere.
Willie Nelson Smoked A Joint On The Roof Of The White House With President Jimmy Carter’s Son
The legend that is Willie Nelson continues on. A recently released documentary dove into the the life and legacy of the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter. I mean, let’s face it, Jimmy wasn’t exactly known for being the greatest President, so this documentary took the story to a different place… music.
Miranda Lambert's 2023 Grammys Dress Is A Lesson On How Not To Rock Fringe
Music's biggest stars lined up on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys, including country music royalty. While we get to see our favorite singers in their most glam looks, many country stars live surprisingly normal lives. Miranda Lambert is the perfect example of a country music legend who rocks the stage, dresses up for the red carpet, and manages to keep a down-to-earth lifestyle, shopping at affordable stores like Target and Walgreens, according to Good Housekeeping. While she is a showstopping performer in her own right, her music is inspired by the time she spends at her home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert even posted a video on Instagram of her singing her song "Bluebird" on her porch.
Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”
It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
Lindsey Buckingham Thinks He and Stevie Nicks Did Not Have ‘the Luxury of Closure’ Because of Fleetwood Mac
In a 2015 interview, Lindsey Buckingham revealed Fleetwood Mac is the reason he and Stevie Nicks did not have 'closure' about their relationship.
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Incredibly Rare Footage Shows a 14-Year-Old Dolly Parton Performing In An East Tennessee Gas Station Parking Lot
Today, Dolly Parton is country music royalty. But 60+ years ago, she was an just an aspiring singer performing in a parking lot. And for the first time, we’re getting a glimpse of what that looked like. Archivist Bradley Reeves appeared on WBIR in Knoxville to debut some newly-uncovered...
Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Spends His Days Working on Their Farm
While country singer Dolly Parton has a life in the spotlight, her husband Carl Dean is content working on the couple's farm.
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000
I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”
Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Popculture
Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release
Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
Remember When The Crowd Lost It After Chris Stapleton Started Singing “Tennessee Whiskey” From His Seat During A Tyler Perry Play?
Time to revisit a story we shared all the way back around February of 2020. In this throwback, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour had a stop at The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During that stop, the crowd had one helluva surprise. At one point during the show,...
