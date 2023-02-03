ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Miranda Lambert's 2023 Grammys Dress Is A Lesson On How Not To Rock Fringe

Music's biggest stars lined up on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys, including country music royalty. While we get to see our favorite singers in their most glam looks, many country stars live surprisingly normal lives. Miranda Lambert is the perfect example of a country music legend who rocks the stage, dresses up for the red carpet, and manages to keep a down-to-earth lifestyle, shopping at affordable stores like Target and Walgreens, according to Good Housekeeping. While she is a showstopping performer in her own right, her music is inspired by the time she spends at her home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert even posted a video on Instagram of her singing her song "Bluebird" on her porch.
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000

I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”

Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release

Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
TEXAS STATE
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy