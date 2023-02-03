ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New bloods changing college hoops landscape

By JOHN MARSHALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohRmz_0kbjOyif00
1 of 3

Perennial powers frontloaded the final poll of the 2012-13 college basketball season.

The top 10 included Louisville, Kansas, Duke, Indiana and Georgetown. Gonzaga was No. 1, at the start of its rise to the sport’s upper echelon.

Flash forward 10 years and the AP Top 25 has a different look and feel.

New programs have risen to the top tier. Upsets have turned up the madness in March even more. A few bluebloods have lost a bit of their shine.

“When you look at college basketball, there are some new bloods,” said ESPN college basketball analyst and former coach Seth Greenberg. “The bluebloods have an opportunity to reemerge as the season goes along, but we’ve got some new bloods that are stepping up and making a statement.”

Changes in the sport have led to the shuffling at the top.

Elite recruits have become more willing to eschew the traditional powers for smaller schools, spreading talent across the country. NIL deals have helped facilitate the shift, offering players opportunities they had never had before at those schools.

The transfer portal has allowed schools to replenish rosters quickly, pull in players who have experience and maturity that can fit in quickly. Some schools have invested more in facilities and coaches, adding to the allure of their programs.

College basketball

The lasting effects of the pandemic — namely the extra year of eligibility — has also made teams older, adding cohesiveness and coachability.

“Because of the COVID year, you have older, more experienced teams that have grown or been put together that have the maturity and understanding of what it takes to be successful,” Greenberg said. “But the big thing is new coaches in certain leagues have done a really good job of evaluating and recruiting.”

The evidence is in the rankings.

Purdue has continued its rise under coach Matt Painter, spending six weeks atop the poll this season after earning the program’s first No. 1 ranking a year ago. Tennessee has become a defensive menace, steadily rising until reaching No. 2 this week.

Kelvin Sampson has molded Houston into one of the nation’s toughest teams to play. The Cougars went to the Final Four in 2021 and had two stints at No. 1 this season. No. 4 Alabama has shown it can play some basketball, too, reaching the Sweet 16 two years ago, climbing to No. 2 last week.

No. 7 Kansas State, picked to finish last in the Big 12, has made a quick rise under first-year coach Jerome Tang, a former long-time assistant at Baylor. No. 15 TCU is no longer known as just a football school, while schools like Florida Atlantic and Charleston have risen through the ranks.

No. 20 Clemson leads the ACC and Pittsburgh is just a game back. No. 18 Saint Mary’s is ahead of No. 12 Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference.

On the flip side, North Carolina fell off quickly. A national finalist last season, the Tar Heels went from preseason No. 1 to out of the AP Top 25 in less than a month.

Kentucky struggled so much earlier in the season, fans were calling for coach John Calipari to be fired. Villanova dropped off precipitously in its first season since Jay Wright retired.

Of course there’s still a month left in the regular season, so the middling bluebloods can still turn it around.

And once it gets to March Madness, the final chapter has still tended to be written by established powers.

Kansas won last year’s national championship after an all-blueblood Final Four. ACC schools won three titles between 2015-19, wrapped around two Villanova championships.

But with those big-name champions, chaos has reigned with some of the biggest upsets and unexpected deep March runs the past few years.

Loyola Chicago reached the 2018 Final Four after Maryland-Baltimore County beat Virginia to become the first No. 16 seed to topple a No. 1 in NCAA Tournament history. Oral Roberts reached the Sweet 16 in 2021, Saint Peter’s the Elite Eight a year ago.

The way this season has gone so far, college basketball fans could be in for the maddest March yet.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indiana reaches No. 2 in women's AP Top 25; SC still No. 1

South Carolina beat a top opponent to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday and now has a showdown with another one looming this weekend. The Gamecocks (23-0) topped then- No. 5 UConn 81-77 on Sunday to remain unbeaten and stay the unanimous choice atop the poll from the 28-member national media panel. After facing Auburn on Thursday, South Carolina will play No. 3 LSU on Sunday in a matchup of the last two unbeatens in Division I women’s college basketball. Dawn Staley’s team has won 29 consecutive games and has been No. 1 in the poll for 33 consecutive weeks. That’s one week short of tying the Huskies for the third-longest streak atop the poll. Only UConn (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer runs at No. 1. While South Carolina has had a stranglehold on No. 1 for more than a year, Indiana is making its first appearance ever at No. 2 after Stanford lost to Washington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Parrish, No. 4 Indiana women turn back Purdue, record crowd

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana junior Sydney Parrish felt she had an obligation in her first game against Purdue. “I’m was excited to be part of the rivalry after not being a part my first two years,” said Parrish, a 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball who transferred to join the Hoosiers after two seasons at Oregon. “It was a little more personal as I am the only player from Indiana on the team. I had to step up and be that person on our team to show who the best team in Indiana is.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

Brown scores 26 to lead Louisiana over Marshall 77-67

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jordan Brown had 26 points and Louisiana picked up its 10th straight win with a 77-67 victory over Marshall on Saturday night. Brown added 20 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. was 8-of-14 shooting and scored 20. Themus Fulks pitched in with 12 points, seven assists and three steals.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

AP source: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas. The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click. The Nets bring Spencer Dinwiddie back to Brooklyn along with Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks, according to a person familiar with the terms of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized. Dallas also gets Markieff Morris.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Aces trade center to Mystics for pair of 2nd-round picks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces traded recently acquired 6-foot-5 center Amanda Zahui B. on Sunday to Washington for the Mystics’ second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025. Zahui B. came over to the Aces from the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21 trade for two-time All-Star Dearica Hamby, a former two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year. That deal allowed the Aces to clear salary cap room to acquire former two-time MVP Candace Parker, who signed Wednesday. Zahui B. did not play in the WNBA last season after the Sparks placed her on the suspended list. She is averaging 6.2 points in her seven seasons. ___
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Parker leads Idaho State over Northern Arizona 75-70

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Brayden Parker scored 17 points to help Idaho State fend off Northern Arizona 75-70 on Monday night. Parker added five rebounds and three blocks for the Bengals (9-15, 6-5 Big Sky Conference). Jay Nagle pitched with 15 points and five boards, while Miguel Tomley scored 11. The Lumberjacks (6-19, 2-10) were led by Carson Towt with 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Jalen Cole added 12 points and Nik Mains scored nine. Both teams play again on Thursday. Idaho State hosts Montana and Northern Arizona hosts Sacramento State.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Associated Press

Rivera, Vander Baan lead Lafayette over Holy Cross 72-58

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Josh Rivera scored 25 points, Justin Vander Baan had a double-double and Lafayette beat Holy Cross 72-58 on Monday night. Rivera also grabbed five rebounds for the Leopards (8-18, 6-7 Patriot League). Vander Baan added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Jenkins scored nine. Will Batchelder led the Crusaders (8-18, 5-8) with 28 points. Joseph Octave added 13 points and Bo Montgomery scored nine. Lafayette took the lead with 3:24 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it.
WORCESTER, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy