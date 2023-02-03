ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Blue Wolf Tavern owners open new, healthy restaurant

Owners of the Blue Wolf Tavern in Boardman are expanding their culinary range. Joe and Stacey Rzonsa have opened their second restaurant in the Valley, the Garden Kettle, which aims to provide healthy options for diners. The new shop limits interaction between customers and cooks, while increasing efficiency and speed...
BOARDMAN, OH
kentwired.com

Tiger Rae Boutique opens in Downtown Kent

Tiger Rae Boutique officially opened its doors on Jan. 26 in Downtown Kent. The shop features a variety of clothes, accessories and other unique items. TV2’s Avery Savage spoke with the store owner to learn more about the business’s goal to provide affordable and accessible fashion to the Kent community.
KENT, OH
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
WFMJ.com

Denny's reopening Austintown location

After being told in 2019 that the Austintown's Denny's location was closing during ownership transition, the location never reopened. However, that is about to change, according to the Austintown Township Trustees, who posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant is coming back. But no reopening date has been set,...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
metromonthly.net

Mercy Health to host hiring events throughout February

Mercy Health will host a series of walk-in hiring events across the Mahoning Valley in February. Applicants can meet with hiring managers in various departments, interview and learn more about Mercy Health job opportunities, with the possibility of on-the-spot job offers. Mercy Health is currently hiring for roles in nursing,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA

Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone

The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | February 5th

WFMJ archives / February 1954 | Youngstown business leaders got a look at some of the products created and marketed by students in Youngstown’s Junior Achievement program 69 years ago. From left, Walter H. Paulo, John Uhle, Adam MacKenzie, William J. Sampson Jr., Miss Thomas, Martin Letscher, Eric McCarty, and Robert B. Latta.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hunting and fishing expo underway at the Fairgrounds

There's something for everyone interested in the great outdoors at the Canfield Fairgrounds from February 3-5. This year's Canfield Hunting and Fishing Supershow features more than 100 exhibitors for fishing, hunting, and boating enthusiasts. Whether you need a new hunting bow or a new fishing rod, or maybe you want...
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

Local business helps East Palestine residents’ pets

DARLINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — Local businesses outside of East Palestine are finding ways to help residents who have been evacuated. The Northern Boarder Kennels in Darlington is just outside the evacuation zone. They’re offering free boarding to families who had to evacuate and couldn’t bring their dogs. “They don’t have to worry about their dogs […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine schools closed for remainder of week

East Palestine schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in the village. According to a Facebook post from the Columbiana County Career and Techinical Center, East Palestine schools will be closed between Tuesday, February 7 and Friday, February 10.
EAST PALESTINE, OH

