East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
WFMJ.com
Blue Wolf Tavern owners open new, healthy restaurant
Owners of the Blue Wolf Tavern in Boardman are expanding their culinary range. Joe and Stacey Rzonsa have opened their second restaurant in the Valley, the Garden Kettle, which aims to provide healthy options for diners. The new shop limits interaction between customers and cooks, while increasing efficiency and speed...
kentwired.com
Tiger Rae Boutique opens in Downtown Kent
Tiger Rae Boutique officially opened its doors on Jan. 26 in Downtown Kent. The shop features a variety of clothes, accessories and other unique items. TV2’s Avery Savage spoke with the store owner to learn more about the business’s goal to provide affordable and accessible fashion to the Kent community.
explore venango
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away
A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening.
WFMJ.com
Denny's reopening Austintown location
After being told in 2019 that the Austintown's Denny's location was closing during ownership transition, the location never reopened. However, that is about to change, according to the Austintown Township Trustees, who posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant is coming back. But no reopening date has been set,...
WFMJ.com
Animal Welfare League offering shelter for pets evacuated during East Palestine derailment
Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Trumbull County has announced that it will be offering shelter to pets who have been evacuated due to the train derailment in East Palestine. According to a Facebook post, folks who have been evacuated and are unable to take their pets with them can contact AWL on Tuesday, February 7 at 9:00 a.m. at 330-539-7300.
metromonthly.net
Mercy Health to host hiring events throughout February
Mercy Health will host a series of walk-in hiring events across the Mahoning Valley in February. Applicants can meet with hiring managers in various departments, interview and learn more about Mercy Health job opportunities, with the possibility of on-the-spot job offers. Mercy Health is currently hiring for roles in nursing,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA
Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone
The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | February 5th
WFMJ archives / February 1954 | Youngstown business leaders got a look at some of the products created and marketed by students in Youngstown’s Junior Achievement program 69 years ago. From left, Walter H. Paulo, John Uhle, Adam MacKenzie, William J. Sampson Jr., Miss Thomas, Martin Letscher, Eric McCarty, and Robert B. Latta.
WFMJ.com
Bishop of Youngstown speaks out about East Palestine train derailment, cancels mass
In conjunction with East Palestine's evacuation and shelter in place orders, the Bishop of Youngstown cancelled mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Sunday morning. The Parish is within the 1 mile radius evacuation limits instated by East Palestine's Mayor Trent Conaway. According to the East Palestine Parish's website, mass...
WFMJ.com
Hunting and fishing expo underway at the Fairgrounds
There's something for everyone interested in the great outdoors at the Canfield Fairgrounds from February 3-5. This year's Canfield Hunting and Fishing Supershow features more than 100 exhibitors for fishing, hunting, and boating enthusiasts. Whether you need a new hunting bow or a new fishing rod, or maybe you want...
Local business helps East Palestine residents’ pets
DARLINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — Local businesses outside of East Palestine are finding ways to help residents who have been evacuated. The Northern Boarder Kennels in Darlington is just outside the evacuation zone. They’re offering free boarding to families who had to evacuate and couldn’t bring their dogs. “They don’t have to worry about their dogs […]
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
Austintown mom starts at-home, gluten-free bakery
The only cure is to avoid eating gluten, which is why Brittany Fenstermaker started her cottage bakery, called Silly Yak.
Eyes of nation on East Palestine, Ohio
The attention of the nation is on East Palestine this week following a chemical train derailment there Friday night.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine schools closed for remainder of week
East Palestine schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in the village. According to a Facebook post from the Columbiana County Career and Techinical Center, East Palestine schools will be closed between Tuesday, February 7 and Friday, February 10.
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
WFMJ.com
Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center relocates due to East Palestine evacuation
The Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center has relocated due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in East Palestine. According to the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the Family Assistance Center has relocated to 46469, State Route 46 in New Waterford. Norfolk Southern worked throughout the night...
