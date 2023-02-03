Crews respond to gas leak in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Summerville.

Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue said the gas leak happened in the South Pointe neighborhood around 2:30 p.m.

“The leak is near S. Pointe Blvd. and True Grit,” officials said.

The surrounding roads are closed to traffic while Dominion Energy crews make repairs.

According to Summerville Fire and Rescue, some households may experience a service interruption and smell gas in the air due to cooling temperatures while crews work to repair the leak.

“Summerville Fire will be limiting resources to a single-unit response to limit the false calls for gas leaks,” Assistant Fire Marshal Jeremiah Lee said.

News 2 has reached out to Dominion Energy for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.