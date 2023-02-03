ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL



abc57.com

Frigid Friday with some snow on the way

Poppy and Phil both saw their shadow this morning, but Michiana is in for a few more days of winter, not six more weeks. A powerful cold front will blast through the area tonight, dropping temperatures into the teens overnight. Some snow showers are possible overnight into Friday, especially in northern Berrien and Cass counties. Most of us will pick up an inch or so through Friday afternoon. Some minor travel impacts are possible for the commute on Friday morning. Otherwise, tomorrow will be cloudy and cold with highs only making it into the middle teens. Wind chills will be near zero until Saturday morning. The weekend will be warmer and sunnier, too. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday before we start next week with highs in the lower to middle 40s. While it's still winter, the middle of next week looks mild and rainy.
MICHIANA, MI
WGNtv.com

Will we have high snow totals in February and March?

Will we have high snow totals in February and March?. Snowfall so far this season has been below normal, and current forecasts show little promise for significant snowfall through early February. Normal snowfall for February is 10.7 inches, and 5.5 inches for March. Checking the records for combined February and March snowfall in Chicago dating back to 1885, totals have ranged from as much as 35.4 inches in 1965 to as little as 0.3 inches in 1921. Through mid-January, only 4.7 inches of snow had been recorded at O’Hare Airport. We had Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski check the February-March snowfall totals for all nine previous snow seasons that had similar 4.7 inches of snow or less through mid-January. Wachowski found the February-March snowfall totals for those years ranged from a maximum of 26.5 inches in 2013 to a minimum of 7.9 inches in 1937, with a nine-season average of 14.7 inches. History suggests that the back half of this winter is likely to be snowier than the first half, but for that to happen, weather patterns must shift, putting the Chicago area into a colder regime that would support some significant snowfall.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Winter Wine Walk in downtown Naperville happening today

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – It's going to be a nice day to head to downtown Naperville's Winter Wine Walk.Attendees will get a wine-tasting glass for sampling, and a map to explore shops, restaurants, and more near Naperville's scenic Riverwalk.It runs from noon until 5 p.m.Tickets are $50 and are available on the downtown Naperville website.A portion of the proceeds will go to the Inside Out Club DuPage, which helps children to build character. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
WANE-TV

Crews battling large fire at suburban Chicago warehouse

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago official says fire crews are battling a large fire at a warehouse that produced a towering smoke plume visible for miles around. Chicago Heights spokesman David Ormsby says the Morgan Li warehouse was fully engulfed in flames and multiple fire departments...
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
positivelynaperville.com

VFW Friday Fish Fry is set to begin again Feb. 24

Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is pleased to announce that it will resume hosting its annual “All You Can Eat” Friday night Fish Fry dinners beginning on Feb. 24, 2023, from 4:30PM to 7:30PM. These dinners will continue through Lent and are open to the public. As in...
NAPERVILLE, IL
tourcounsel.com

Hawthorn Mall | Shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois

Hawthorn Mall, formerly Westfield Hawthorn, is a shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois. It was developed by Urban Investment and Development Co, and anchor stores Sears and Marshall Field & Company (now Macy's) as part of New Century Town, a community with 5,000 condominiums and townhomes planned at the time.
VERNON HILLS, IL
Q985

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago. William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Homeless community growing at O'Hare International Airport, prompting concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number of Chicago's homeless community seeking shelter at O'Hare International Airport is up. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, two employees at the airport say they are concerned for their safety. They shared what they see in the overnight hours. Thousands of Chicago homeless people seek refuge from the cold inside O'Hare. Employees sent us photos of people sleeping on heater vents, using the terminal to dry their clothes, and trashing airport bathrooms. "It's out of control," Chatman said. Vonkisha Chatman and Catherine Thompson are tasked with cleaning up the mess. "None of us...
CHICAGO, IL
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Willow Springs, IL

Southwest of Chicago, in Cook County, is a little village called Willow Springs, Illinois. It is around 16 miles from the city center and a part of the Chicago metropolitan area. According to the census taken in 2021, Willow Springs had a population of around 5,729 people. Numerous Willow Springs...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL

