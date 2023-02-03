ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Three easy Valentine’s crafts for your kids

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Let’s get crafty this Valentine’s! Rose Storey Usenova shows us three fun and easy D.I.Y.’s that you can do with your kids to get in some extra quality time this holiday. All you need are pipe cleaners, beads,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Avocado Deviled Eggs Appetizer for the Big Game

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for a fun appetizer but want to eat healthy? Well, we have the recipe for you! To finish off appetizer week, our producer Matt Bello showed us how to make vegetarian and dairy-free avocado deviled eggs that are perfect for the big football game coming up.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

SLC Showroom has the best dresses for your special occasions

DRAPER, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a stylish gown this Valentine’s but have nothing in your closet? The Showroom SLC has exactly what you’re looking for! Kristen Geyser and Jilane Bodily, the owner and manager of The Showroom SLC, joined us to talk about their favorite dresses for Valentine’s Day.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Check your pantry, a Conagra canned meat recall may affect you

SALT LAKE CITY — Conagra Brands along with federal officials has issued a recall of more than 2,500,000 pounds of canned meat and poultry. The issue is a packaging defect that officials said could contaminate the food. What’s worse, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture is that the food won’t look like it’s contaminated.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Umi Shabu Shabu – an all you can eat extravaganza

All you can eat. Four simple words that have by now either instilled a sense of dread and terror, or perhaps, sent a surge of greedy endorphins rushing. Maybe both, we’re complex people after all. Should your tolerance for all things unlimited skew toward the insatiable – let me introduce you to the new Umi Shabu Shabu. Such are the charms of this relatively new South Salt Lake, even a few die hard never-tongs might be won over too.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

How a Utah nonprofit is using tattoos to help cancer warriors

SALT LAKE CITY – When Carly Pace was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019, she never thought that something good could come from having cancer. At just 28, she was suddenly faced with decisions like how to pay for mounting medical bills and whether to do in vitro fertilization to prepare for the permanent impact chemo could have on her reproductive health.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midvalejournal.com

New year, new baby for two Midvale residents

Wynter Kisa Magandazi rests in her beanie with her statistics next to her. (Photo courtesy Intermountain Healthcare) Bundle up, put your gloves on because baby Wynter is here! Wynter Kisa Magandazi was born at 12:34 a.m. on Jan. 1, at Intermountain Medical Center. She. is the first baby of the...
MIDVALE, UT
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Place | Shopping mall in Murray, Utah

Fashion Place is an upscale shopping mall in Murray, Utah, United States. It opened in 1972, and is currently anchored by Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Macy's, and Dillard's. Fashion Place was opened in 1972 including Auerbach's (later Nordstrom) and Sears as its anchors. It also included Castleton's (later ZCMI, then...
MURRAY, UT
kuer.org

Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here

It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahnow.online

The Local Market and Bar announces eight new concepts

The Local Market and Bar announced today the eight new culinary concepts set to open this winter and delight those who live, work, play and visit downtown Salt Lake City. Located inside The Exchange, The Local Market and Bar is an all-day dining venue focused on community and operated by Hospitality HQ (HHQ) and developed by The Domain Companies and Giv Development. The varied offerings allow for convenient and delicious meal pick-up and delivery while the stunning design makes The Local an exciting downtown hangout. In addition to dining, The Local will curate a wide variety of events including trivia nights, wine tastings, lectures, live music, rotating art exhibitions, and more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What's new, next, and coming soon to Station Park in 2023

This story is sponsored by Station Park. Station Park, northern Utah's favorite destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is ringing in the new year in style. Danish jewelry brand Pandora is now open, local favorite Vessel Kitchen recently opened its doors, and foodie fans will be delighted to learn that Waffle Love, WannaCinn, Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food and Yonutz! are also opening soon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rmef.org

19 Utah Elk Likely Died from Eating Poisonous Shrub

Nineteen elk dropped dead in Mapleton, a Utah community about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City along the Wasatch Mountains. The culprit is believed to be a common ornamental but toxic shrub found used in landscaping. “Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” John Jackson, Mapleton police chief told ksl.com. “They’re constant in...
MAPLETON, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy