Ironton Tribune
Herd falls at Louisiana in Sun Belt, 77-67
LAFAYETTE, La. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (19-6, 8-4 Sun Belt) fell on the road, 77-67, to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday night in Lafayette, Louisiana. “They wanted it more earlier than we did,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan...
Ironton Tribune
Pointers rally in 4th quarter to beat upset-minded Redmen
PEDRO — In a rollercoaster performance, the South Point Pointers went up while at the right time. Trailing heading into the fourth quarter, the Pointers rallied to beat the Redmen 64-50 on Friday to win the Ohio Valley Conference outright. “Too many ups and downs,” said Pointers’ coach Travis...
Ironton Tribune
ESPN flips over cheerleader’s moves
SOUTH POINT — A South Point High School cheerleader received some national attention this week for her athletic abilities. Layna Burton, a 10th grader and the daughter of Laura and Buddy Burton, was featured on a video on ESPN’s TikTok page on Tuesday with the caption “wow.”.
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Odds and ends for the weekend
This week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission paid tribute to a very worthy group. The South Hills Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation were honored with a proclamation, due to their receiving multiple awards from their state organization. Since their founding, the local NWTF has been...
Ironton Tribune
Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments
The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
Ironton Tribune
Students compete in county science fair (WITH GALLERY)
Event was held in-person for first time since 2019. The Lawrence County Science Fair returned as an in-person event for the first time in four years on Thursday, and, with that, came changes in the way it was conducted. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, on the eve...
Metro News
South Charleston angler wins Hoodoo Sports grand prize
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A remote fishing trip into northern Canada proved to be a productive vacation for a South Charleston angler. Matthew Pfohl of South Charleston was announced on this past Saturday’s West Virginia Outdoors as the grand prize winner in the Hoodoo Sports Trophy Photo Contest. Matthew...
West Virginia Parkways Authority Earns StormReady Designation
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority was declared StormReady during the Parkways Authority Board Meeting held on January 26, 2023, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The StormReady program is designed to help protect citizens from the dangers of all types of severe weather by arming America’s...
Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned. In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed […]
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
West Virginia one of the best places to have a wedding
Weddings can be an ordeal, but at least in these West Virginia cities, it's a little bit easier.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia
POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear. According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
Eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 shut down in Nitro, West Virginia
NITRO, WV (WOWK)—The eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 in Nitro are shut down due to an accident. Kanawha County Metro 911 says that the crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. near the Rio Grande restaurant. Dispatchers say that nobody was injured.
West Virginia man to serve 21-25 years for manslaughter, concealing body
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man convicted of voluntary manslaughter and concealing a body in Mason County has been sentenced. According to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office, Anthony Ray Yester will serve 15 years for voluntary manslaughter plus five more years under the recidivist statute for being a repeat offender. He will serve 1-5 years for […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
Crews respond to house fire in Dunbar, West Virginia
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one […]
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is suing the owners of a former sober living facility. The residence is located in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue. According to court documents, one of the property owners is incarcerated in Doddridge County, West Virginia. The other property owner lives in Wood County, West Virginia.
