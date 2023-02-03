ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal Grove, OH

Ironton Tribune

Herd falls at Louisiana in Sun Belt, 77-67

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (19-6, 8-4 Sun Belt) fell on the road, 77-67, to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday night in Lafayette, Louisiana. “They wanted it more earlier than we did,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Ironton Tribune

Pointers rally in 4th quarter to beat upset-minded Redmen

PEDRO — In a rollercoaster performance, the South Point Pointers went up while at the right time. Trailing heading into the fourth quarter, the Pointers rallied to beat the Redmen 64-50 on Friday to win the Ohio Valley Conference outright. “Too many ups and downs,” said Pointers’ coach Travis...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

ESPN flips over cheerleader’s moves

SOUTH POINT — A South Point High School cheerleader received some national attention this week for her athletic abilities. Layna Burton, a 10th grader and the daughter of Laura and Buddy Burton, was featured on a video on ESPN’s TikTok page on Tuesday with the caption “wow.”.
SOUTH POINT, OH
Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: Odds and ends for the weekend

This week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission paid tribute to a very worthy group. The South Hills Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation were honored with a proclamation, due to their receiving multiple awards from their state organization. Since their founding, the local NWTF has been...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments

The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Students compete in county science fair (WITH GALLERY)

Event was held in-person for first time since 2019. The Lawrence County Science Fair returned as an in-person event for the first time in four years on Thursday, and, with that, came changes in the way it was conducted. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, on the eve...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Metro News

South Charleston angler wins Hoodoo Sports grand prize

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A remote fishing trip into northern Canada proved to be a productive vacation for a South Charleston angler. Matthew Pfohl of South Charleston was announced on this past Saturday’s West Virginia Outdoors as the grand prize winner in the Hoodoo Sports Trophy Photo Contest. Matthew...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Parkways Authority Earns StormReady Designation

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority was declared StormReady during the Parkways Authority Board Meeting held on January 26, 2023, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The StormReady program is designed to help protect citizens from the dangers of all types of severe weather by arming America’s...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned. In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear.  According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
POCA, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to house fire in Dunbar, West Virginia

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one […]
DUNBAR, WV

