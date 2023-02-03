ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

MySanAntonio

This item from Buc-ee's is ranked the best snack in Texas

Texans love their barbecue, their annual trip to the rodeo, and stopping at Buc-ee's at least once during a road trip. Now, the beloved gas station chain is being recognized for a product it sells that was recently ranked the best snack in the Lone Star State. Food&Wine compiled a...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Hosting a Big Game Watch Party? Cash In on All These Food Deals

The Super Bowl is six days away, on Sunday, Feb. 12. Some watch the big game for the football, some for the commercials, some for the halftime show -- and others just turn up for the cheese pizza on the coffee table in front of the TV. If you're looking...
12tomatoes.com

Hormel Released Chili Cheese Dip Beer Just In Time For The Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching, and, if you’re like me, Super Bowl Sunday is more about the food than the actual game. I don’t really follow football, but I don’t let that stop me from enjoying all the snacks that game day has to offer. In addition to a table spread of chips, dips, wings, etc., there is another big staple: beer. You can’t enjoy a Super Bowl game without a cold one.
MINNESOTA STATE
Allrecipes.com

Raising Cane's Is Expanding and People Will Flock — Here's Why

An order of chicken fingers and fries was once a lifesaver for parents across the country with small children who may be too picky for the adult food offerings. Now, chicken fingers are being reclaimed by the adult crowd. Chicken finger chain, Raising Cane's, has been dominating the chicken finger market for some years now. I have the pleasure of being familiar with their food. I have had my fair share of chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and Cane's Sauce.
ILLINOIS STATE
denver7.com

Super Bowl fans: Get ready to wing it. Chicken wing price down 22%

It’s a chicken or egg question. Why are egg prices still high while chicken wing prices are falling?. Just in time for Super Bowl parties, a new consumer price report from Wells Fargo using U.S. Department of Agriculture data reveals that chicken wing costs are down. The national average weekly retail price for chicken wings as of Jan. 6, 2023, was $2.65 a pound, down 22% from $3.38 per pound a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
macaronikid.com

Orange Banana Sunshine Smoothie

Packed with Vitamin C, this Orange Banana Sunshine Smoothie recipe will put a spring in your step come rain or shine!. You really can’t beat a delicious refreshing smoothie, served up first thing in the morning as part of breakfast or even as an afternoon snack. This smoothie recipe...

